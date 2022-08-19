Mass copying: 9,849 students of Prayagraj’s Rajju Bhaiya Univ debarred from exams for a year

Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University (PRSU), Prayagraj, has debarred 9,849 final year students of different undergraduate courses from appearing in exams for a year after they were found guilty of mass copying during the 2021-22 annual exams held in May-June this year. A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting of the examination committee of PRSU held on Thursday, said university officials.

Vice chancellor, PRSU, Akhilesh Kumar Singh said the university administration has found 201 students of BCom third year, 1,075 students of BA third year and 8,573 students of BSc third year guilty of mass copying in the 2021-22 annual examinations.

“All these students have been debarred from appearing in the examinations for one year,” he added while confirming the development. PRSU officials said the action had been taken in line with the objectives to ensure ideal academic environment and conduct of examinations in a free and fair manner. “The action has been taken under the policy of zero tolerance towards copying,” they added.

It is the first time that PRSU has initiated action against such a large number of students for using unfair mans in the exams. The university’s committee for unfair means considered the cases of all these students concerned and after seeking replies of the examiners recommended action against them. The PRSU examination committee then took this action, said PRSU, PRO, Avinash Kumar Srivastava.

No university of Prayagraj region has taken action against students for mass cheating on this scale earlier. But one reason for this is that the oldest university of the region, Allahabad University, is a non-affiliating university (it does not grant affiliation to new or old colleges) whereas PRSU has been set up as an affiliating university for the colleges of Prayagraj division comprising Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh and Fatehpur districts.

The university administration conducted surprise inspections in the university and affiliated colleges during various semester examinations through CCTV, state-of-the-art technology-equipped surveillance rooms and flying squads.

Varsity officials said the number of students debarred could increase in coming days. PRSU’s public relations officer Avinash Kumar Srivastava said the evaluation work of BA, BSc and BCom first and second year examinations was still going on. In this also, action will be taken against any student found guilty of indulging in mass copying and using unfair means, he added.

The Prayagraj-based Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhayya) University, formerly known as Allahabad State University, is among the newest state varsities of Uttar Pradesh set up in 2016. The university has 653 colleges affiliated to it, including 339 colleges in Prayagraj, 75 in Kaushambi, 76 in Fatehpur and 163 in Pratapgarh district. There are a total of around 4.18 lakh students enrolled in the university and the colleges affiliated to it.