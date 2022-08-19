Mass copying: 9,849 students of Prayagraj’s Rajju Bhaiya Univ debarred from exams for a year
Vice chancellor Akhilesh Kumar Singh said the decision was taken after these students were guilty of mass copying in 2021-22 annual examinations
Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University (PRSU), Prayagraj, has debarred 9,849 final year students of different undergraduate courses from appearing in exams for a year after they were found guilty of mass copying during the 2021-22 annual exams held in May-June this year. A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting of the examination committee of PRSU held on Thursday, said university officials.
Vice chancellor, PRSU, Akhilesh Kumar Singh said the university administration has found 201 students of BCom third year, 1,075 students of BA third year and 8,573 students of BSc third year guilty of mass copying in the 2021-22 annual examinations.
“All these students have been debarred from appearing in the examinations for one year,” he added while confirming the development. PRSU officials said the action had been taken in line with the objectives to ensure ideal academic environment and conduct of examinations in a free and fair manner. “The action has been taken under the policy of zero tolerance towards copying,” they added.
It is the first time that PRSU has initiated action against such a large number of students for using unfair mans in the exams. The university’s committee for unfair means considered the cases of all these students concerned and after seeking replies of the examiners recommended action against them. The PRSU examination committee then took this action, said PRSU, PRO, Avinash Kumar Srivastava.
No university of Prayagraj region has taken action against students for mass cheating on this scale earlier. But one reason for this is that the oldest university of the region, Allahabad University, is a non-affiliating university (it does not grant affiliation to new or old colleges) whereas PRSU has been set up as an affiliating university for the colleges of Prayagraj division comprising Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh and Fatehpur districts.
The university administration conducted surprise inspections in the university and affiliated colleges during various semester examinations through CCTV, state-of-the-art technology-equipped surveillance rooms and flying squads.
Varsity officials said the number of students debarred could increase in coming days. PRSU’s public relations officer Avinash Kumar Srivastava said the evaluation work of BA, BSc and BCom first and second year examinations was still going on. In this also, action will be taken against any student found guilty of indulging in mass copying and using unfair means, he added.
The Prayagraj-based Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhayya) University, formerly known as Allahabad State University, is among the newest state varsities of Uttar Pradesh set up in 2016. The university has 653 colleges affiliated to it, including 339 colleges in Prayagraj, 75 in Kaushambi, 76 in Fatehpur and 163 in Pratapgarh district. There are a total of around 4.18 lakh students enrolled in the university and the colleges affiliated to it.
-
NCRTC plans freight trains on Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS route
The National Capital Region Transport Corporation, which has undertaken the Regional Rapid Transit System project, is planning to run dedicated trains for commercial services between the NCR cities, sources said on Friday. The 82-kilometre-long RRTS project will connect Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut with high-speed state-of-the-art trains with a design speed of 180 kilometres per hour (kmph). The 82-km route will consist of 25 stations in the three cities of Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut.
-
2 weeks on, Ludhiana MC yet to take final call on re-auction of parking lots
Two weeks after the municipal corporation terminated the e-auction of nine parking lots in the city, the civic body is yet to take a final decision on re-auction of the lots. MC secretary TS Panchhi said mayor Balkar Sandhu and MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal have to take the final decision regarding e-auction of the parking lots and no decision has yet been taken by the higher authorities.
-
Open dumping of garbage in Ludhiana: 5 years on, project to install static compactors remains on paper only
Even as the municipal corporation is facing the heat of National Green Tribunal and residents have been decrying open dumping of garbage in different parts of the city, the civic body's project to install static compactors across the city continues to remain on paper for the last five years. The garbage collected from houses is dumped at the secondary dumping sites and then shifted to the main dump site of the MC on Tajpur road.
-
PMC to provide 330 fresh graduates with internship opportunity
The Pune Municipal Corporation is receiving good response from its internship opportunity programme for fresh graduates. The civic administration is keen to attract young minds and exchange knowledge with them under The Urban Learning Internship Programme (Tulip). In its second year, the civic body plans to provide internship to 330 fresh graduates with preference for those from engineering stream. The intern strength last year was 106 students.
-
Pregnant woman alleges gangrape in U.P.’s Hardoi, probe under way
A pregnant woman on Friday alleged that she was kidnapped from a bus terminal in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad district and gang-raped by four men for three days in adjoining Hardoi district, police said. The two-month pregnant woman walked for 12 km to Bahadurpur village where she narrated her ordeal to villagers, the police added. The villagers informed Rajepur police station in Farrukhabad about it.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics