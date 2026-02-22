Mathura police crackdown on cyber frauds: 34 held in early morning searches

Continuing with its crackdown on cybercrime, police in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district early on Sunday carried out an extensive search operation in two villages of that district’s Shergarh area and arrested 34 people for their alleged involvement in cyber fraud. Mathura police carrying out a search for cyber frauds in a village early on February 22. (Sourced)

Led by Suresh Chandra Rawat, SP (rural), Mathura, a police team comprising 240 personnel along with 13 police station in charges besides other officials carried out the operation. Rawat said the action was taken on the direction of Shlok Kumar, SSP Mathura, as part of the crackdown on cyber fraudsters maligning Mathura’s image.

“This campaign was undertaken in Janghawali and Bishambhara villages which are notorious for such acts of cyber fraud and traced as hot spots of cyber fraud on Pratibimb, a portal to trace such activity. Searches were undertaken at these two villages in which 240 policemen were involved,” the SP (rural) said.

“During the search operation, 34 were arrested for their alleged involvement in cybercrime, while 45 managed to flee. In Janghawali village, 11 suspects were arrested while 23 were arrested from Bishambhara village. In Janghwali, 17 accused fled while 28 fled from Bishambhara village. A search is on to trace them,” Rawat added.

“It has been revealed that these cyber fraudsters were working in a syndicate and eight of those arrested had been to jail in past too. Fake Aadhaar cards have been recovered from these villages. Technical teams are working on data recovered from phones,” the SP (rural) said.

“The accused in these two villages are engaged in organised crime and cases are being registered under relevant sections to curb cybercrime. Five vehicles left by absconding fraudsters have been seized. The action against these cyber frauds will continue,” Rawat added.

Earlier, a similar action was undertaken by Mathura police on December 11, 2025, when 37 suspects were arrested from four villages in the Goverdhan region believed to be a hot spot of cyber frauds.