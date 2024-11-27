Maurya accuses Akhilesh of politicising Sambhal incident

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday said that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, still reeling from his defeat in the state assembly bypolls, is now politicising the Sambhal incident. Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya talking to media persons in Prayagraj on Tuesday (HT photo)

Maurya, speaking to the media at the Circuit House in Prayagraj, accused Yadav of making provocative statements instead of urging the public to maintain peace. “At a time when he should be promoting harmony, Akhilesh is inciting unrest with his comments,” said Maurya in response to accusations from the SP leader, who blamed the state government for violence in Sambhal.

The deputy CM claimed that Yadav’s rhetoric stemmed from his eroding vote bank and stated that the survey being conducted in Sambhal was as per court orders. Maurya further refrained from making additional comments, as investigations into the incident are still ongoing. However, he mentioned that the name of a Samajwadi Party MP had emerged in connection with the case.

Maurya also criticised Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for issuing “irresponsible statements,” attributing their remarks to their frustration over electoral losses.