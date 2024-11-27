Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maurya accuses Akhilesh of politicising Sambhal incident

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Nov 27, 2024 09:16 AM IST

Maurya, speaking to the media at the Circuit House in Prayagraj, accused Yadav of making provocative statements instead of urging the public to maintain peace.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday said that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, still reeling from his defeat in the state assembly bypolls, is now politicising the Sambhal incident.

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya talking to media persons in Prayagraj on Tuesday (HT photo)
Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya talking to media persons in Prayagraj on Tuesday (HT photo)

Maurya, speaking to the media at the Circuit House in Prayagraj, accused Yadav of making provocative statements instead of urging the public to maintain peace. “At a time when he should be promoting harmony, Akhilesh is inciting unrest with his comments,” said Maurya in response to accusations from the SP leader, who blamed the state government for violence in Sambhal.

The deputy CM claimed that Yadav’s rhetoric stemmed from his eroding vote bank and stated that the survey being conducted in Sambhal was as per court orders. Maurya further refrained from making additional comments, as investigations into the incident are still ongoing. However, he mentioned that the name of a Samajwadi Party MP had emerged in connection with the case.

Maurya also criticised Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for issuing “irresponsible statements,” attributing their remarks to their frustration over electoral losses.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On