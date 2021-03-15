Maya defends sale of state-run sugar mills in BSP regime
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday reiterated her party’s decision to contest all forthcoming polls, both in Uttar Pradesh and other states, alone. She also broke her silence on the controversial sale of 21 sugar mills run by a state corporation during 2007-2012, when she headed a majority government in UP.
“There was nothing wrong with the sale of these mills. I didn’t head that department. A minister of mine did. But even that minister wasn’t responsible for the decision was taken by the cabinet. And as you know, a decision taken by the cabinet is a collective one,” she said after paying tribute to her mentor and BSP founder Kanshiram on his 87th birth anniversary on Monday.
The Yogi Adityanath government had in 2018 recommended a CBI probe into the sale of those sugar mills. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had subsequently taken over the probe and in 2019 registered FIR in the case.
The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), in its report, had estimated losses to the tune of ₹1,179.84 crore due to the sale of these sugar mills. However, Mayawati said the sale was made as per rules and regulations, saying that there wasn’t any foul play in the matter.
“I think such things happen in all governments which decide the issues on the basis of existing rules and regulations,” she said, refuting allegations of corruption.
No pre-poll alliance with any party now
Mayawati said she had decided against having an alliance with any party for any polls, whether in UP or outside.
“We won’t have any pre-poll alliance with any party, whether in poll-bound West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry or the 2022 UP assembly polls,” she said and explained that it was because such tie-ups had not benefitted her party in the past.
“It has been seen while we manage to get our base vote transferred, the same doesn’t happen for us. So, there is no point in entering into an alliance which doesn’t benefit us,” she said.
Asked if the decision to go it alone in several poll-bound states like West Bengal would be to the BJP’s advantage, she said, “Who benefits, who doesn’t is not our outlook. We take decisions on the basis of their utility for the party and the people.”
Mayawati had entered into a pre-poll tie-up with the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls but the alliance ended after it failed to make an impact as the BJP again emerged triumphant at the hustings.
No comment on Priyanka’s meeting with Bhim Army chief
Mayawati refused to comment on Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s political activities in UP and her previous meeting with Bhim army chief Chandrashekhar.
“We are a democratic country and, in a democracy, each one is free to contest elections. So, who meets whom is none of our concern,” she said.
Recall of new farm laws demanded
Mayawati appealed to the BJP government to recall the three new contentious farm laws and said that the BSP fully backed the farmers’ stir.
“I would urge the BJP government to recall the three farm laws. I would also appeal to the government to provide adequate compensation to the family (members) of those farmers who died during the stir,” she said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Expose Opposition canard on farm laws: Yogi to party
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FOUR YEARS Yogi govt’s achievements galore, but faces challenges ahead of 2022
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Filling work of Ram temple foundation starts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fund collection for Ram temple now ₹3,000 cr
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP panchayat polls: HC quashes order, asks state govt to take 2015 as base year for reserving seats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maya defends sale of state-run sugar mills in BSP regime
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Moradabad police begin probe into case accusing Akhilesh of violence, rioting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP Govt hopes for revenue mop-up with OTS for traders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akhilesh Yadav tweets FIR copy, calls it sign of BJP govt’s 'frustration'
- Police have secured the CCTV footage of the hotel, where the press conference was held, which later saw a scuffle between Akhilesh Yadav's security personnel and a few journalists.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IT notices to Akhadas, mutts, angry seers write to finance minister Sitharaman
- A senior Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti functionary said that the saints and seers were given IT notices for money that they never received and threatened an agitation if action was not taken against officials responsible for the notices.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP woman carrying 'kanwar' raped by 2 in Aligarh, case filed: Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akhilesh Yadav, 20 SP workers booked over alleged assault on journalists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Must prepare students for tough competition': Adityanath
- Adityanath said while primary school students are being promoted without an exam, their foundations must be strengthened.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP ATS arrest 2 Bangladesh nationals staying illegally in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhatar Manzil gondola may be 200 years old: BSIP carbon dating test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox