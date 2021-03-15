IND USA
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati speaking at a press conference after paying floral tribute to party founder Kanshiram on his birth anniversary in Lucknow on Monday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
Maya defends sale of state-run sugar mills in BSP regime

She reiterates decision to contest all forthcoming polls alone as alliances have not benefited her party in the past
By Manish Chandra Pandey, Lucknow
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:07 PM IST

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday reiterated her party’s decision to contest all forthcoming polls, both in Uttar Pradesh and other states, alone. She also broke her silence on the controversial sale of 21 sugar mills run by a state corporation during 2007-2012, when she headed a majority government in UP.

“There was nothing wrong with the sale of these mills. I didn’t head that department. A minister of mine did. But even that minister wasn’t responsible for the decision was taken by the cabinet. And as you know, a decision taken by the cabinet is a collective one,” she said after paying tribute to her mentor and BSP founder Kanshiram on his 87th birth anniversary on Monday.

The Yogi Adityanath government had in 2018 recommended a CBI probe into the sale of those sugar mills. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had subsequently taken over the probe and in 2019 registered FIR in the case.

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), in its report, had estimated losses to the tune of 1,179.84 crore due to the sale of these sugar mills. However, Mayawati said the sale was made as per rules and regulations, saying that there wasn’t any foul play in the matter.

“I think such things happen in all governments which decide the issues on the basis of existing rules and regulations,” she said, refuting allegations of corruption.

No pre-poll alliance with any party now

Mayawati said she had decided against having an alliance with any party for any polls, whether in UP or outside.

“We won’t have any pre-poll alliance with any party, whether in poll-bound West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry or the 2022 UP assembly polls,” she said and explained that it was because such tie-ups had not benefitted her party in the past.

“It has been seen while we manage to get our base vote transferred, the same doesn’t happen for us. So, there is no point in entering into an alliance which doesn’t benefit us,” she said.

Asked if the decision to go it alone in several poll-bound states like West Bengal would be to the BJP’s advantage, she said, “Who benefits, who doesn’t is not our outlook. We take decisions on the basis of their utility for the party and the people.”

Mayawati had entered into a pre-poll tie-up with the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls but the alliance ended after it failed to make an impact as the BJP again emerged triumphant at the hustings.

No comment on Priyanka’s meeting with Bhim Army chief

Mayawati refused to comment on Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s political activities in UP and her previous meeting with Bhim army chief Chandrashekhar.

“We are a democratic country and, in a democracy, each one is free to contest elections. So, who meets whom is none of our concern,” she said.

Recall of new farm laws demanded

Mayawati appealed to the BJP government to recall the three new contentious farm laws and said that the BSP fully backed the farmers’ stir.

“I would urge the BJP government to recall the three farm laws. I would also appeal to the government to provide adequate compensation to the family (members) of those farmers who died during the stir,” she said.

