Congress ignored Dalits, Muslims after grabbing power in K’nataka: Maya

Lucknow Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said on Tuesday that Dalit and Muslim support brought Congress to power in Karnataka but after grabbing power, the party sidelined both the communities. Reviewing the performance of the party in the recently concluded assembly elections in Karnataka, Mayawati pulled up the state unit leaders and office-bearers. (HT file)

Addressing party leaders and office-bearers of Karnataka state unit at the party state unit office here, Mayawati said Dalits and Muslims should become vigilant about their representation in power. Both the communities played an important role in Congress victory in Karnataka assembly elections. But the Congress ignored both the communities after grabbing power, she said.

No Dalit or Muslim leader was made chief minister or deputy chief minister in Karnataka. The Congress remembered both the communities only during its bad days, she said, adding that the utility of both communities was over after they voted for the party. Dalits and Muslims should understand the policy of the Congress, she said, adding the BSP would create awareness among both the communities across the country.

Reviewing the performance of the party in the recently concluded assembly elections in Karnataka, Mayawati pulled up the state unit leaders and office-bearers. The party leaders should work at the grass roots level to strengthen the organization, she said.

The party leaders should create awareness among the people that BSP was working on the ideals of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar and was committed to the welfare of the weaker sections. Due to price rise, unemployment and anti-people policies, there was resentment among the people against the NDA government. The anger of the people reflected in Karnataka assembly election with the defeat of the BJP, she said.