Mayawati sets sights on party’s nationwide expansion

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday held a national-level meeting of party leaders and office-bearers in Lucknow to review organisational work and discuss strategies for expanding the party’s base across the country, excluding Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

According to BSP sources, over 430 coordinators from across the country, excluding UP and Uttarakhand, attended the meeting, which focused on discussing the party’s expansion across the country and strategies for upcoming elections, including in Bihar.

It was the BSP’s third major event in the past 10 days, including a major gathering on the occasion of Manyawar Kanshiram Pariniravan Diwas (death anniversary) on October 9, and a meeting on October 16 on election preparations and outlining the strategy for securing a fifth term for the party in Uttar Pradesh.

Mayawati attended the meeting along with her nephew and BSP’s national convenor Akash Anand, his father Anand Kumar, and senior party leader Satish Chandra Mishra. On her arrival, Akash Anand touched her feet. During the meeting, Mayawati sat alone on a chair, while Akash Anand, Anand Kumar, and Mishra occupied the three seats placed beside her.

Senior functionaries said the BSP chief reviewed the party’s organisational activities in different states and progress made on the points she raised in the last national-level meeting. She emphasised the importance of cadre-based strategies and programmes to strengthen the party’s base in every state. She instructed party leaders to work at the grassroots level to meet the upcoming challenge of panchayat polls next year (2026) and focus on consolidating support from various communities, a party leader said.

According to the leader, Mayawati asked party workers to recognise efficient workers at the local level and place them in district and mandal-level committees. She stated that the party would “pick and choose” winnable candidates for the 2027 assembly elections in UP from among the local leadership with focus on giving placements to more Dalits and OBCs.

Senior functionaries said Mayawati criticised the government’s language policy, stating that it should be inclusive and provide equal opportunities. She expressed concern over rising poverty, unemployment, inflation, and crimes against women, emphasising the need for the government to address these issues. She also stressed the importance of upholding constitutional values and promoting social justice.

Another senior BSP leader stated that the party would focus on strengthening its organisation and expanding its base across the country. He said the BSP was preparing for the 2027 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, aiming to secure a fifth term in the state by mobilising support from various communities and sections of society. The meeting concluded with Mayawati calling for unity and cooperation among party workers to achieve the objectives, the senior leader said.