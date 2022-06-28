Mayawati to gear up party cadre for 2024 LS polls in Thursday’s meet
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has called a meeting of her party leaders and office bearers on Thursday (June 30) to review the organisation and gear up the party cadre for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.
Buoyed by the votes polled by party candidate Shah Alam aka Guddu Jamali in the recently-held Azamgarh Lok Sabha bypoll, the BSP chief has called upon the party leaders and workers to maintain their determination and spirit till the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The workers should start preparing the ground for 2024 Lok Sabha election in all the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, she said.
After dismal performance in the 2022 U.P. assembly election, the support the BSP got in the bypoll has rekindled the hope of the party chief, said a BSP leader.
“The party plans to play Dalit-Muslim alliance card in the upcoming elections. Mayawati has directed the party leaders to convince the Muslim community that the BSP has the strength to defeat the BJP in the election if the community supports its candidates,” said the BSP leader.
“The leaders and office bearers who performed well will be rewarded with top posts in the organisation whereas the non-performer will be shown the door. The coordinators have been directed to submit their reports on the working of the organisation in all 75 districts,” he added.
BSP chief flays Udaipur killing
Lucknow BSP chief Mayawati condemned the killing of a tailor in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. In a series of tweets, she said, “The brutal murder of a tailor in Udaipur, Rajasthan, is very sad and it should be condemned. Appeal to all to exercise restraint and maintain peace and order.” “The government of Rajasthan should take all necessary steps immediately to ensure that the culprits get strict legal punishment as well as to maintain normalcy,” she said. HTC
Chandigarh | From July 15, hefty fines await those not segregating waste
The Chandigarh municipal corporation is set to crack the whip on defaulters from July 15. There are four types of solid waste including, dry, wet, hazardous and sanitary waste. As per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, all households have to segregate their waste. The MC had started the door-to-door garbage collection from its own vehicles, around 540 in number, last year in January. The vehicles have four bins to collect different types of waste.
Cyber fraudsters’ gang busted by Karnal police
Sleuths of the cyber crime cell of Karnal police range have busted a gang of online fraudsters with the arrest of four men. The accused have been identified as Aman Kumar and Rahul Kumar alias Munnna of Delhi; Sonbir Rathore of Bhind, Madhya Pradesh and Pankaj Kumar of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Another member of the gang, Abdulla of Uttam Nagar, Delhi, is still at large.
Asha workers protest withdrawal of additional benefits in Kurukshetra
Hundreds of Asha workers staged a protest against the withdrawal of additional benefits for rendering services during the Covid pandemic outside the office of the Kurukshetra chief medical officer on Wednesday. Asha Workers Association, district president, Pinki Rani, said, “We will not perform additional work from now on. The decision has been unanimously taken by our state unit.” The protesting workers also got the support of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association.
Girls outshine boys in Himachal board Class 10 exams
Girls outshone boys in the Class10 examinations conducted by the Himachal Board of School Education (HPBoSE), the result of which was declared on Wednesday. Results are available on HPBoSE's website www.hpbose.org. HPBOSE chairman Suresh Kumar Soni said the term examination was introduced in Himachal schools for the first time and it has helped improve the results. He said Term I of Class 10 was held in November/December 2021 and Term II in March/April 2022.
19-year-old ‘drug addict’ murdered in Panipat, father, sister-in-law booked
A 19-year-old man was allegedly strangulated to death by his father and sister-in-law in Kabri village of Panipat on Tuesday night. Old Industrial Police Station in-charge Balraj Singh said, “The victim was addicted to drugs and used to molest his sister-in-law and beat up his father.” After a board of doctors carried out the post-mortem examination, the duo was booked for murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.
