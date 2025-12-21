Meat trader attacked in Aligarh, two held

A case has been registered against seven named individuals and about a dozen unidentified persons for allegedly assaulting a meat trader and damaging his motorcycle over accusations of selling beef. Police have detained two of the accused for questioning, while a meat sample has been sent to a laboratory in Mathura for testing, said the circle officer at Aligarh. Representational image (Sourced)

The case was registered at Harduaganj police station on Saturday evening under sections 191(2) and 191(3) (rioting), 126(2) (wrongful restrain), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (breach of peace by intentional insult), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 324(4) (mischief) of Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) based on a complaint by Shareef Qureshi, a Harduaganj resident.

Qureshi, who claims to have been selling buffalo meat from his shop for two decades, stated he was transporting meat with proper bills from a supplier in Aligarh when he was stopped on Hanumgarhi road on Saturday by a group arriving on motorcycles and in a car.

In his complaint, Qureshi alleged he was assaulted with bricks and beaten while being publicly abused. The attackers reportedly seized and destroyed his bills when police arrived at the scene and issued threats before leaving.

The named accused include Naveen Chaudhary, Sumit Thakur, Anuj Pandit, Aditya Hindu, Yashu Pandit, Prashant Jatav and Sheelu Rajput, along with 10-12 unidentified persons.

“A case has been registered on the complaint received. Two of the named accused, Anuj Pandit and Sheelu, have been detained for interrogation. A search is underway for the others as the investigation continues,” stated Rajeev Dwivedi, circle officer (II) at Aligarh.

The meat sample recovered from the complainant has been sent to a laboratory in Mathura to determine its nature, and the report is awaited, the circle officer added.