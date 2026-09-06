Kanpur , A 50-year-old medicine trader was allegedly murdered by having his throat slit inside his flat located in the upscale Indira Nagar area, with police suspecting the involvement of his domestic help and another accomplice, a senior official said on Sunday. Medicine trader found murdered inside Kanpur flat; domestic help suspected

Vineet Manocha was found lying in a pool of blood in his C-104 flat at Ratan Orbit apartment on Saturday.

At the time of the murder, he was alone at home, while his son, Subrat, had gone to a party with his wife.

Subrat left home around 9.40 pm, and CCTV footage showed two men entering the apartment shortly afterwards, at approximately 9.45 pm, and exiting around 11.25 pm.

The suspects allegedly waited inside the flat for Vineet to return around 10.58 pm, he added.

Subrat later identified one of the suspects as a domestic help who worked at the house.

Police suspect the domestic help may have harboured a grudge against Vineet, who had allegedly reprimanded him for his work, the official said further.

Police are probing whether the domestic help acted alone or planned the murder in collaboration with another person.

Subrat returned home around 4.30 am and found his father's body and alerted the police by dialling 112, Commissioner of Police Raghubir Lal told PTI.

Forensic experts examined the crime scene and collected evidence, while efforts are underway to recover the weapon used in the murder, he added.

The CCTV footage has emerged as a key lead as the suspects entered the apartment shortly after Subrat left and appeared to have access to the flat. Police are probing whether they knew the family's movements and had access to the keys, Lal said further.

Additional DCP Rajesh Pandey said efforts were underway to trace the suspects.

Police are also checking whether any valuables or other belongings were missing from the flat, he added.

An FIR has been registered based on Subrat's complaint, Pandey said, adding that police are working diligently to solve the case soon.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.