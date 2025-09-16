Search
Tue, Sept 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Meerut: 2 held in encounter for history-sheeter’s murder

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Published on: Sept 16, 2025 08:25 pm IST

SP (city) Ayush Vikram Singh said that the history-sheeter -- Salim, a resident of Humayun Nagar in Lohiya Nagar -- was shot dead while returning on his motorcycle after attending a court hearing on July 30 evening. The case was registered following a complaint by his brother, Usman. The accused had been on the run since then.

Police arrested two accused for the murder of history-sheeter Salim alias Deewana following an encounter on Kila Road in Meerut on Monday night. One of the accused, Wajid alias Bhura, was injured in the exchange of fire, officials said.

One of the accused was injured in the exchange of fire, officials said. (For representation)
One of the accused was injured in the exchange of fire, officials said. (For representation)

SP (city) Ayush Vikram Singh said that the history-sheeter -- Salim, a resident of Humayun Nagar in Lohiya Nagar -- was shot dead while returning on his motorcycle after attending a court hearing on July 30 evening. The case was registered following a complaint by his brother, Usman. The accused had been on the run since then.

Singh explained that during a checking operation on Kila Road on Monday night, police intercepted the suspects, resulting in a brief encounter. Wajid, a resident of Lakhipur in the Lisari Gate police area, was arrested with a 32-bore pistol. Interrogation revealed that he was en route to meet his associate, Uwais.

Acting on the lead, police cordoned off the area and arrested Uwais, a resident of Kidwai Nagar. Both accused confessed to their involvement in the murder, citing old enmity and disputes over pending court cases as motives for the murder, police said.

However, officials said that another accused had been absconding and efforts were on to nab him.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Meerut: 2 held in encounter for history-sheeter’s murder
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On