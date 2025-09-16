Meerut: 2 held in encounter for history-sheeter’s murder

Police arrested two accused for the murder of history-sheeter Salim alias Deewana following an encounter on Kila Road in Meerut on Monday night. One of the accused, Wajid alias Bhura, was injured in the exchange of fire, officials said. One of the accused was injured in the exchange of fire, officials said. (For representation)

SP (city) Ayush Vikram Singh said that the history-sheeter -- Salim, a resident of Humayun Nagar in Lohiya Nagar -- was shot dead while returning on his motorcycle after attending a court hearing on July 30 evening. The case was registered following a complaint by his brother, Usman. The accused had been on the run since then.

Singh explained that during a checking operation on Kila Road on Monday night, police intercepted the suspects, resulting in a brief encounter. Wajid, a resident of Lakhipur in the Lisari Gate police area, was arrested with a 32-bore pistol. Interrogation revealed that he was en route to meet his associate, Uwais.

Acting on the lead, police cordoned off the area and arrested Uwais, a resident of Kidwai Nagar. Both accused confessed to their involvement in the murder, citing old enmity and disputes over pending court cases as motives for the murder, police said.

However, officials said that another accused had been absconding and efforts were on to nab him.