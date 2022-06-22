Meerut couple in Lko to push for population control law
A couple from Meerut arrived in the state capital on Tuesday to create awareness on population control by taking out a “reverse march” on rotational basis.
They plan to meet chief minister Yogi Adityanath to demand that the state enact a population control law.
“In last 28 years, we have written about 80,000 letters to various prime ministers and chief ministers on the issue,” they said .They said so far, their efforts to meet the leaders on the subject have not yielded results.
Carrying placards, the social activist couple Dinesh Talwar, (51) and his wife Disha (47), started their campaign from Hazratganj, which they said is aimed at sensitising the government and the masses about the adverse impact of rising population.
“We have come to Lucknow after walking from Meerut and for next three days we will make people aware about the need for population control policy. We hope that the CM will meet us,” they said.
The Talwar couple who have been running this campaign since 1994 said they have traveled in more than 300 cities.
They said they make people aware through reverse padyatra and give empty postcards to the masses and encourage them to write to the PM.
“Even after sending thousands of letters, till date no political party and leader have shown seriousness on the issue. Hope PM Narendra Modi will look into the demand for population control,” they said. The couple said their children Simran and Yash Talwar were backing their campaign.
