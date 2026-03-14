Meerut , Ahead of Eid, the Meerut Police have identified around 100 individuals as potential law and order concerns and plan to issue them "red card" notices, an official said on Saturday. Meerut Police to issue 'red card' notices to 100 'troublemakers' ahead of Eid

Cases have previously been registered against these individuals on charges of causing disturbances or creating tense situations during festivals, they said.

A red card notice is primarily a preventive tool used to identify, track, and deter criminals and troublemakers.

Senior Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey told PTI that in order to ensure a peaceful Eid, coordination with all Islamic clerics and mosque management committees has been established.

He said that officials have held discussions with the management of the district's 544 mosques and 146 Eidgahs, and all of them have given assurances that prayers will not be offered on the roads under any circumstances.

The SSP also refuted reports which had quoted him as stating that the passports of those offering prayers on roads or violating regulations would be revoked.

He clarified that no such new directive has been issued by the administration.

However, Pandey added that if any individual violates the law, strict action will certainly be taken against them.

Superintendent of Police Ayush Vikram Singh told PTI that records from the past five years of individuals involved in creating disputes or tense situations during festivals have been reviewed.

Red card notices will be issued to approximately 100 such people, he said.

He noted that individuals from any religious background could be included in this list.

He explained that the notices would serve as a warning that if any attempt is made to disrupt the atmosphere during or around the time of Eid.

A case will be registered against the concerned individual, and strict action will be taken. If deemed necessary, measures may also be initiated under the National Security Act .

According to police, during Eid last year, an incident involving a scuffle with the police stemming from the breaking of barricades and offering of prayers on the roads was reported within the jurisdiction of the Railway Road police station area.

In this case, a complaint was registered against around 55 individuals, some of whom are likely to be served with the red card notice.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.