Meerut: Woman held for staging 10-year-old son’s kidnapping to frame lover

A woman was arrested in the Sardhana area of Meerut district late Friday night for allegedly staging the kidnapping of her 10-year-old son and falsely accusing her lover, police said. An FIR was registered under sections 308(5) (extortion) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS.

According to officials, the incident came to light after Lakshya, 10, a resident of Dabathuwa village, was reported missing from outside his home on Friday morning. His mother, Sonia, initially told police that her lover and four of his associates had abducted the child, prompting the formation of multiple search teams.

However, investigators soon grew suspicious after finding that CCTV cameras installed outside the house had been switched off for nearly one-and-a-half hours -- the same period during which the boy went missing. The mother was questioned, while circle officer (CO) Ashutosh Kumar, along with SP (crime), supervised the search operation.

Late on Friday night, police traced the boy to the Ghaziabad residence of a tenant, Sanjay Kumar, known to the woman and recovered him safely.

During interrogation, the woman, who has reportedly been living separately from her estranged husband Rahul Kumar, admitted to plotting her son’s disappearance, police said. She had allegedly been in a relationship with a young man from the village and wanted to marry him, but he had refused during two recent panchayat meetings. Officers said she staged the kidnapping to frame him after he rejected her proposal again.

An FIR was registered under sections 308(5) (extortion) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and both Sonia and Sanjay Kumar were arrested, CO Ashutosh Kumar confirmed.