Men posing as buyers flee with SUV during test drive in Lucknow

In broad daylight on Wednesday, two unidentified men allegedly stole a luxury SUV from a second-hand car dealership in the city’s Dubagga area after assaulting an employee during a test drive. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined and alerts have been issued (Sourced)

According to the FIR filed by showroom owner Mohammad Alam of Power Car Sale on Hardoi Road, the incident took place around 1:30 pm on August 27. The men, posing as customers, arrived at his office and expressed interest in buying a Fortuner, bearing registration number UP 32 GJ 1001.

“They insisted on taking a test drive. My staffer Yaseen accompanied them,” Alam said in his complaint. However, midway near Khamdi Road, the duo allegedly attacked Yaseen, pushed him out of the moving SUV, and fled. Yaseen managed to return and inform the dealership, following which the police were alerted.

“An FIR has been lodged under Sections 115(2) and 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The case is being investigated,” Dubagga SHO Abhinav Kumar Verma said.

Police said CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined and alerts have been issued to check-posts to trace the vehicle and nab the accused.