Minor girl ‘made to strip’, thrashed for not reciting lesson; teacher booked

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly humiliated and thrashed by one of her teachers for not being able to recite her lesson, at a madrasa in the Kakori area of Lucknow district. The teacher to hang children upside down in front of the class if they could not remember their lessons, the girl alleged. (For representation)

The girl, a class 2 student, also alleged that the teacher made her take off her clothes in front of her fellow classmates.

Omveer Singh, deputy commissioner of police (DCP-West), said, “An FIR under the Pocso Act has been registered against the teacher. The student’s statement will be recorded and a medical examination will also be done. The accused is being questioned, and the police are investigating every aspect in the case.”

The girl alleged that the teacher, Abdul Qari Mabud, made her stand on a bench when she could not recite her lessons. She added that it was her friends who informed her father about the incident. The father, then, reached the madrasa and took his daughter to a hospital as she had fainted. “Even before I and my classmates were subjected to cruel punishments. The teacher often threatened to hang us upside down in front of the class if we could not remember our lessons,” the minor girl told some newsmen.

Minority welfare deputy director SP Tiwari, who went to the madrasa after the said incident, refuted the allegations against the teacher. “The teacher is not available here to make any comments. I spoke to other children who said that the teacher only scolded the girl in a loud voice. The children also did not confirm the charges of the girl being stripped.”

Meanwhile, the girl’s family also alleged that the police first tried to suppress the matter. The DCP responded: “An FIR has been registered and things will become clear only after a probe.”