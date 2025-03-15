Minor shot dead after being mistaken for thief while chasing animals in Shahjahanpur

A 12-year-old boy was shot dead in Babupur village in Shahjahanpur district after being mistaken for a thief while chasing animals away from a field late Wednesday night, said police. The victim, identified as Ranjit, had gone to deliver food to his father, Ramkhilawan, who was guarding their crops. Despite the injury, deceased managed to run about 200 metres, crying for help before collapsing. (Sourced)

According to family of the deceased, around 11:30 pm, wild animals entered the field, prompting Ranjit to chase them towards Bal Vidya Secondary School in Garha. While outside the school premises, Ranjit stopped to relieve himself when school manager Veerpal and his son Akash alias Virat, who were on the school roof, mistook him for a thief. They raised an alarm and fired a rifle shot that struck the boy below his stomach.

Despite the injury, Ranjit managed to run about 200 metres, crying for help before collapsing. Family members rushed him to Nigohi community health centre (CHC), where doctors declared him dead.

Shahjahanpur SP Rural Manoj Kumar Awasthi said that a case had been registered against Veerpal and Akash based on Ramkhilawan’s complaint. Both accused have been arrested.

Following the incident, the victim’s family staged a protest on Nigohi road, demanding strict action and the demolition of the school. The protest, which lasted nearly four hours, ended after officials assured the family that legal steps would be taken.

On Thursday morning, circle officer (CO) Jyoti Yadav visited the crime scene and recorded statements from those involved. The family denied having any previous dispute with the accused. Anil, the deceased’s cousin, mentioned that someone on the school roof had flashed a torch on Ranjit before a rifle shot was fired.

Ranjit, the only son of Ramkhilawan and Maya Devi and the brother of three sisters, initially attended Bal Vidya Secondary School before transferring to a local primary school.