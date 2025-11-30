The trial in the case of gang rape with a minor girl in Ayodhya district has reached its final stages with the prosecution and the defence completing the recording of statements of their witnesses. Minor’s gang rape in Ayodhya: Prosecution, defence complete recording of statements

While the prosecution produced 14 witnesses, including the doctor who conducted the medical examination, the investigating officer, the survivor, and her mother, the defence produced documentary evidence to support its argument.

The trial in the case is underway in the court of special judge (POCSO Act) Nirupama Vikram.

“The case has reached the argument stage with both prosecution and defence completing the process of recording their statements. Now, both the prosecution and defence counsels will argue their case in court,” said advocate Ravi Pathak of the Ayodhya district court.

Government advocate Vinod Upadhyay is representing the survivor, who was 12 years old at the time of the offence.

Based on the complaint filed by her mother, an FIR was registered against bakery owner Moid Ahmed, who was a member of the Samajwadi Party at the time, and his employee Raju Khan at the Purakalandar police station on July 29, 2024, under the charges of gang rape with a minor and issuing threats to kill, and sections under the POCSO Act.

The Ayodhya police arrested Ahmed and Khan from the Pura Kalandar area of Ayodhya district the next day.

According to Ayodhya police, both allegedly sexually assaulted the girl two months before their arrest and also recorded the act. The incident came to light when the girl was found to be pregnant during a medical checkup.

The Ayodhya administration had demolished Ahmed’s bakery after it was found to be constructed on encroached land.

On Thursday, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court granted bail to Ahmed in connection with the gang rape case, his lawyer Saeed Khan said. The alleged incident had taken place in Bhadrasa town of Ayodhya district.

The court has set December 5 as the next date of hearing.