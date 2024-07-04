Mirzapur: Speeding truck runs over three people, two dead; driver on the run

Two people were killed, and one person is critically injured after being run over by a speeding truck near the railway gate in Usmanpur locality of Chunar police station area in Mirzapur on Thursday morning, the police said. Representational image.

The incident took place when they were on their way back home in Usmanpur. Two people died on the spot, while the third is in hospital, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Lal Bahadur Verma (56) and Sukalu Yadav (70), while 55-year-old Lallan Verma is battling for life at the community health center.

Chunar circle officer Ashok Kumar Singh said doctors have referred Verma to the BHU Trauma Centre in Varanasi after preliminary treatment. The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem, while a search is on to nab the truck driver.