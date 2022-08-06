MLA Raja Bhaiya’s father placed under house arrest in Pratapgarh
PRAYAGRAJ: Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiyya’s father Uday Pratap Singh, who was protesting at Kunda tehsil office in Pratapgarh against a temporary gate put up in the area by Muslims during Moharram, was put under house arrest by the district administration on Friday.
His supporters claimed that on Friday morning when Uday Pratap, 89 went to Bhadri Kothi for daily ablutions and worship, he was placed under house arrest and a large posse of policemen was deployed at the gates of the house by the district officials.
As the news of the house arrest spread among his supporters, they started to protest the move. A faction of traders started protesting in nearby markets, including Kunda Nagar area. The traders also raised slogans against the police after closing the markets.
The police and the district administration officials claimed that there was no other way than but place Uday Pratap Singh under house arrest to avoid confrontation during the sensitive period of Moharram. “Uday Pratap Singh has been placed under house arrest as a precautionary measure to ensure peace,” said a senior police official of the district.
SDM (Kunda) Satish Chandra Tripathi said that in view of the circumstances, the administration had to take the decision to put Raja Uday Pratap Singh under house arrest. “House arrest has been ordered till August 7. The order will be reconsidered on August 7 at 2 pm. If the circumstances remain favourable, the house arrest may end, otherwise it can be extended.”
To recall, erstwhile king of Bhadri estate of Pratapgarh Raja Uday Pratap Singh, 89, started the sit-in at Kunda Tehsil on August 3 morning demanding removal of a temporary gate that has been erected during Moharram by Muslims. The taziadars have erected this temporary gate on the road linking Sheikhpur Ashiq village and Prayagraj-Lucknow highway, a practice that the district police officials claim is an annual ritual for past many years.
Earlier, the condition of Uday Pratap had deteriorated on August 3 during the sit-in as the octogenarian refused food and medicines. A team from Kunda’s community health centre examined him and his blood pressure was found lower than normal. After much persuasion by officials, he had food and medicines but refused to end his stir.
