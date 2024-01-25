Modi govt will win 3rd successive term: Yogi Adityanath at Bulandshahr rally

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the Modi government will win a third consecutive term in the Lok Sabha election as people are standing firmly behind the prime minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates multiple development projects in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday. (ANI P HOTO)

Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bulandshahr, the chief minister expressed gratitude to him for gifting over 46 projects worth ₹20,700 crore to Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Hapur, Bulandshahr, and Meerut in western U.P.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The chief minister presented a statue of Lord Ram and a ceramic tray with images of Ram Mandir to the prime minister on the occasion.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the rapid progress of Uttar Pradesh and expressed admiration for the creation of a new India under his guidance.

He highlighted that many challenges were overcome and these included the lack of medical colleges and the conversion of meter gauge to broad gauge.

The chief minister also commended two recent decisions by the prime minister – the rooftop solar panel scheme and awarding Bharat Ratna posthumously to former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur. He emphasised the significance of these decisions in aligning with the historic events and milestones achieved in the region.

On Wednesday, Yogi Adityanath had inspected the shooting range ground, the venue for the PM’s programmes and gave directions to officials.

Conducting an on-site inspection, CM Yogi Adityanath had directed the employees and officers to ensure proper parking facilities for the vehicles coming for the programme.