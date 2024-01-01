Modi-Yogi leadership will get BJP all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh: Nadda

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the party’s national president JP Nadda said in Lucknow on Sunday. Women participants take part in the ‘Women’s Half Marathon’, in Lucknow on Sunday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

“Uttar Pradesh is writing a new story of development under chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The U.P. government has ended mafia rule and corruption and paved the way for infrastructure development, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and (Samajwadi Party chief) Akhilesh Yadav only want to keep their families prosperous,” Nadda said.

The BJP president was addressing a gathering at the inaugural ceremony of the Women’s Half Marathon in the Dubbaga area of the state capital.

Continuing to attack the Congress, Nadda said those who left no stone unturned to break the country are today taking out the Bharat Jodo Yatra and those who have done injustice are leading the Nyay Yatra.

“Those who did not think of anyone outside the family are suddenly talking about the country. Today, there is a big competition going on between those who take the country forward and those who pull it back. While the INDIA alliance slogan is stop Modi, PM is working to take India forward,” he said.

Yogi Adityanath is working to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision 100% on the ground, Nadda said.

Under Yogi’s leadership, Uttar Pradesh has shed the tag of a sick state and has joined the ranks of the leading states of the country, Nadda said.

“Prime Minister Modi talks about only four castes in the country, the first comprising women, the second youth, the third farmers and the fourth the poor. If we strengthen these four castes and give them strength, then no one can stop us from becoming a developed India,” he said.

Mentioning the Fit India and Khelo India movement, he praised chief minister Yogi Adityanath for the fact that well-equipped stadiums are being built in every district of the state, and playgrounds and open gyms are being developed in every village.

Later, addressing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Nadda said, according to an IMF (International Monetary Fund) report, 13.50 crore (135 million) people have risen above the poverty line and the number of the extreme poor has gone below 1%. This is the picture of a developing India, he said.

The BJP workers should inform people about welfare schemes and ensure that those eligible get the benefits, he said.

The party has launched the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra to ensure that no beneficiary misses out on welfare schemes launched by the government, he said.

“Today, 4 crore (40 million) people have got houses in the country under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. In Uttar Pradesh, 55.50 lakh (5.55 million) people have got house. People are getting tap water in their households under Jal Jeevan Mission. The government has distributed Ayushman Bharat card with ₹5 lakh health coverage to 55 crore (550 million) poor beneficiaries and the Ujjwala scheme has protected women from drudgery. Besides, 80 crore (800 million) people are getting ration each month. This is due to good governance of the BJP government,” he said.

Launched on November 15 by PM Modi, the yatra will cover 2.50 lakh panchayats, 3,600 municipal corporations, nagar palika parishads and nagar panchayats before culminating on January 25.