Mom who went beyond the usual to help daughter with hearing loss

Lucknow Aiman Siddiqui, 35, clearly belongs to the ilk whose motto is ‘never give up!’ Aiman with daughter Zoya (HT)

To help her daughter overcome hearing impairment and to facilitate her post operation therapy, Aiman a mother of two daughters enrolled herself for a two-year diploma course in special education in hearing impairment at Dr Shakuntala Mishra National Rehabilitation University, Lucknow. Now that she’s into her last semester, she’s not only helping her own daughter but many other hearing impaired kids with therapy to help them lead a better life.

“My youngest daughter Zoya (12) was suffering from hearing impairment since birth. When she was 7 or 8 months old, we realized she could not hear. When she turned one, the doctor recommended hearing aid but there was no positive outcome. When Zoya turned three, cochlear implant was done ,” said Aiman Siddiqui.

Post operation, Zoya required long-term therapy. Aiman’s family hired a therapist who worked relentlessly with Zoya to help her battle hearing impairment. But due to hearing impairment in her early life, Zoya also had a serious speech problem. Then she had to undergo speech therapy which continued for 3-4 years.

The therapist and Aiman’s family worked day and night to help little Zoya battle hearing and speech problems. Now Zoya has been enrolled in a private school and she is doing well and leading a nearly normal life like most other children.

It was then that Aiman realized how difficult this must be for many other families which had children suffering from hearing and speech problems. Aiman enrolled herself for diploma in special education for hearing impairment. She is about to complete her course and is working with a private therapist and giving online training to others who have children with special needs.

“It has been a very satisfying journey to help other children overcome the problem and wipe tears from the eyes of their family members. God has been very kind that He made me a stronger person than ever,” she said.