Money laundering case: Judicial custody of Mukhtar’s MLA son Abbas, brother-in-law extended

Published on Dec 01, 2022 09:45 PM IST

The sessions court here on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Abbas Ansari, the Mau MLA and the son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, and Mukhtar Ansari’s brother-in-law Sharjeel Raza in connection with a money laundering case

Mau MLA Abbas Ansari was arrested on November 4 this year. (For Representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

The sessions court here on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Abbas Ansari, the Mau MLA and the son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, and Mukhtar Ansari’s brother-in-law Sharjeel Raza in connection with a money laundering case.

Abbas and Sharjeel, both accused in the case, had been booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The custody remand will continue till December 15, 2022. Thereafter, they will again be produced before the sessions court in Prayagraj.

Earlier, Abbas Ansari, a Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party MLA, was questioned at Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s Prayagraj office for over nine hours before his arrest on November 4. This was in connection with a money laundering case registered against his father Mukhtar Ansari in March 2021.

