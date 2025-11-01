Monitor SIR, actively engage in voter enrolment: Mayawati to partymen

Ahead of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday advised party functionaries to adopt a two-pronged approach to closely monitor the revision process and actively engage in voter enrolment efforts. BSP chief Mayawati chairing a party meeting in Lucknow on November 1. (HT photo)

The enumeration process under SIR, which aims to update electoral rolls, will start in 12 states, including Uttar Pradesh, on November 4. The BSP chief emphasised the importance of voter enrolment in the party’s efforts to secure power while reviewing the party’s outreach efforts among the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community in a meeting of party leaders here. She urged party workers to participate actively and enrol all eligible individuals in the voter list.

Mayawati stressed that every vote counts in the party’s political struggle. The meeting also discussed the progress of the party’s OBC outreach efforts. She said having a strong voter base is crucial for the party’s success in elections. She reiterated that it is very crucial to participate in the ongoing awareness programme by the Election Commission which aims to ensure that all eligible voters are enrolled and participate in the electoral process.

“The BSP is committed to empowering the marginalised sections of society, and voter enrolment is a critical step in this process,” Mayawati said and added, “We urge all our party workers to ensure that every eligible voter in their area is enrolled and aware of the importance of their vote.”

The BSP chief also emphasised the need for party workers to be proactive in addressing the concerns of OBC voters and to work towards building a strong and inclusive party organisation. She stressed that the party’s efforts are focused on empowering the Bahujan community, including the OBCs, Dalits, Adivasis, and other marginalised sections.

“We are not just a party, but a movement for social change. Our goal is to create a society where everyone has equal opportunities and is treated with dignity and respect,” she added.

“By emphasising voter enrolment and participation, the party is likely to increase its support base among the community and challenge the dominance of other parties. The party’s commitment to social justice and equality is also likely to resonate with voters who are looking for a party that truly represents their interests,” a senior party functionary said. He also said the party’s emphasis on voter enrolment and participation is expected to have a positive impact on its electoral prospects.

‘BAMCEF a social body’

In a bid to dispel misconceptions surrounding the BAMCEF, Mayawati clarified that the federation is not a political party but a social organisation of educated employees. Her clarification is seen as an effort to set the record straight and prevent further confusion and misinformation about the nature and purpose of BAMCEF.

She also warned against attempts by ‘self-serving and opportunist individuals’ to hijack the BAMCEF name and brand, cautioning against spreading misinformation about the organisation. She said the original BAMCEF is not registered and is closely linked with the BSP family.

Mayawati said BAMCEF’s primary role is to create social awareness among the Bahujan community. “The people associated with this organisation work towards fulfilling their responsibilities towards the Bahujan community, and they regularly meet me and other BSP leaders to discuss their work.”

‘Upper caste politically aware’

The BSP chief said the upper caste society in Uttar Pradesh is already politically aware. Therefore, she does not see the need to create a separate brotherhood committee to bring them into the BSP fold. She expressed confidence that once they see their interests being protected within the BSP, they will join the party on their own. She emphasised that the BSP is a party that operates on the principles of “Sarvjan Hitaay, Sarvjan Sukhaay” (welfare and happiness for all).