Monkeypox scare: Those with symptoms should get tested: Yogi

UP government asks departments concerned to keep an eye on people who are returning from abroad; directives to set up 10-bed wards in state medical colleges
Adityanath has asked officials to make general public aware about the symptoms and treatment of monkeypox, as per the guidelines of the Government of India. (File Photo)
Adityanath has asked officials to make general public aware about the symptoms and treatment of monkeypox, as per the guidelines of the Government of India.
Published on Jun 09, 2022 09:03 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the health department and hospitals to remain on alert in wake of the rise in monkeypox cases across the globe. Though the state, so far, has not reported a single case of this infection, the government has issued instructions to set up 10-bed wards in the state medical colleges so that patients can be treated with immediate effect, said the state government spokesperson.

The UP government has also asked the departments concerned to keep an eye on people who are returning from abroad.

Adityanath has ordered top officials to make the general public aware of the symptoms, treatment etc of monkeypox, as per the guidelines of the Government of India.

The CM instructed health officials to monitor people with rashes (not necessarily the disease), especially those who have recently returned from abroad where monkeypox patients have been found or they have come in contact with patients. “People with suspicious symptoms should get their blood tested,” said Adityanath.

The health department has issued an advisory for symptoms and treatment of monkeypox. Samples of suspected patients will be sent to labs in Pune, said the spokesperson.

Monkeypox has reported been causing a mild infection. The virus spreads from person to person, mainly through exposure to respiratory droplets, which can enter the body through mucous membranes in the eyes, mouth, and nose. It can also be transmitted when a person has contact with infected lesions or body fluids. Some of the symptoms of monkeypox are fever, intense headache, lymphadenopathy (swelling of the lymph nodes), back pain, myalgia (muscle aches), and intense asthenia (lack of energy), said the spokesperson.

Friday, June 10, 2022
