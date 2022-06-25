Monsoon catches slow train into Lucknow, expected by next week
Eyes searching for respite from the excruciating heat will continue to turn heavenwards for a few more days as the Southwest Monsoon has weakened, and has, hence, not progressed beyond Sonbhadra after it entered East Uttar Pradesh on Monday.
However, it is expected to regain momentum over the weekend and Lucknowites can hope for rain on Tuesday or Wednesday, the weatherman has said.
Lucknow Met director, JP Gupta, said, “Due to the delay, the state capital may get rain on Tuesday or maybe Wednesday.”
If the monsoon does hit the state capital on June 28, it would be almost a week late, going by the forecast, IMD (Indian Meteorological Department) data suggests. Also, going by the normal date for the monsoon arrival in the state is June 15, the rains have been delayed some, this year.
This is a major delay considering that last year the Southwest Monsoon reached UP by June 5 and had covered all parts of the state by June 14.
Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in Lucknow on Friday was 40 degrees Celsius and the minimum was 28.7 degrees Celsius. The forecast for the state is most dry over West UP, rain and thundershowers likely in east UP.
Kanpur was hottest in the state with 42.6 degrees Celsius, Banda 42.2, Fatehgarh 41.5, Hamirpur 41.2 and Orai 41.
Five killed, six injured as bus rams into truck on NH 730
Five persons, including a roadways bus driver and conductor, were killed and nearly half a dozen others were injured in a bus-truck head-on collision on the Lakhimpur-Dhaurahra national highway (NH 730), on Friday. Dhaurahra deputy police superintendent (DSP) Sanjay Nath Tiwari said four persons died on the spot while a fifth succumbed to his injuries at the district hospital.
3 Punjab Girls Battalion NCC pays homage to Major Bhupinder Singh
To pay homage to braveheart Major Bhupinder Singh, Maha Vir Chakra (posthumous), who made the ultimate sacrifice during Indo- Pak War 1965, a programme was organised at Nehru Rose Garden, Civil Line Ludhiana, by the 3 Punjab Girls Battalion National Cadet Corps, Ludhiana. The programme was attended by Ludhiana group commander Brigadier Jasjit Ghumman, commanding officers of different units and city-based NCC officers as well as cadets.
Agnipath agitation: NC Railways’ users condemn damage to Rly assets
The second meeting of the 9th Zonal Railway Users and Consultative Committee of North Central Railway was organised at a city hotel in Prayagraj on Friday. The committee unanimously condemned the recent violence and damage to railway property during the agitation against the Agnipath army recruitment scheme. Kaushambi MP Vinod Sonkar also suggested that the approved list of products for stalls at railway stations should be provided to members so they can check it while inspecting stations.
Man behind threat to Gorakhnath temple shifted to Gorakhpur jail
Lucknow The man behind threat to blow up Gorakhnath temple, Vidhan Bhawan and others places in February this year was languishing in jail for nearly two months in another case while the local police team of Gorakhpur searched for him. Inspector in-charge of Cantt police station, Shashi Bhushan Rai informed that the accused was identified as a Firozabad resident Sonu Singh, who had also been associated with a political outfit.
Farmer First Project: GADVASU conducts training on backyard poultry
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University organised a one-day training for beneficiary farmers under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research-sponsored Farmer First Project at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Handiaya. The project's co-principal investigators Pragya Bhadauria, Amandeep Singh and Navkiran Kaur organised the event in which a total of 30 beneficiary farmers from the Channanwal and Dhaner villages were trained and provided inputs for backyard poultry farming.
