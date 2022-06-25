Monsoon catches slow train into Lucknow, expected by next week

Eyes searching for respite from the excruciating heat will continue to turn heavenwards for a few more days as the Southwest Monsoon has weakened, and has, hence, not progressed beyond Sonbhadra after it entered East Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

However, it is expected to regain momentum over the weekend and Lucknowites can hope for rain on Tuesday or Wednesday, the weatherman has said.

Lucknow Met director, JP Gupta, said, “Due to the delay, the state capital may get rain on Tuesday or maybe Wednesday.”

If the monsoon does hit the state capital on June 28, it would be almost a week late, going by the forecast, IMD (Indian Meteorological Department) data suggests. Also, going by the normal date for the monsoon arrival in the state is June 15, the rains have been delayed some, this year.

This is a major delay considering that last year the Southwest Monsoon reached UP by June 5 and had covered all parts of the state by June 14.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in Lucknow on Friday was 40 degrees Celsius and the minimum was 28.7 degrees Celsius. The forecast for the state is most dry over West UP, rain and thundershowers likely in east UP.

Kanpur was hottest in the state with 42.6 degrees Celsius, Banda 42.2, Fatehgarh 41.5, Hamirpur 41.2 and Orai 41.