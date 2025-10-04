More rain in store in UP: Blame it on the Western Disturbance

Due to the upcoming Western Disturbance, heavy rainfall along with hailstorm is likely over Western Uttar Pradesh on October 6 and isolated heavy rainfall on October 7. In view of this, some districts of Eastern UP were placed on the red alert on October 4. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The intensity and regional distribution of rainfall in the state is likely to decrease after the first week of this month, the weatherman said.

The state capital recorded 17.4 mm rain in the last 24 hours (8:30 am of Friday to 8:30 am of Saturday) and in the first four days of the month the city received 21.9 mm rainfall against normal 6.2 mm, 253% more than usual. Maximum and minimum temperature were recorded at 31.1 and 24.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The forecast for Lucknow is generally cloudy sky becoming partly cloudy sky. The maximum and minimum temperature will be around 32 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The state forecast is rain/thundershower very likely at few places over West UP and at isolated places over East UP. The Met department issued a warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning/gusty winds (speed 30-40 Kmph) very likely at isolated places over West UP.

Due to favourable meteorological and geophysical conditions, the low pressure area located over western Jharkhand, southern Bihar, south-eastern Uttar Pradesh and northern Chhattisgarh will move in a north-northwesterly direction towards Bihar and then intensify into a low pressure area in the next 12 hours. Due to its northerly movement, heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy rainfall was recorded at isolated places over eastern Uttar Pradesh on Saturday (October 4). Some districts of eastern UP were placed on red alert on October 4, the weatherman said.

Varanasi soaking wet

Varanasi (BHU) broke a 125-year-old record as the city recorded the all-time highest rainfall in observational history for the month in 24 hours. With 187 mm rainfall, the city surpassed the previous record of 138.9 mm on October 9, 1900, the weatherman said on Saturday.

Due to the effect of depression, a number of East UP districts received heavy to very heavy rainfall on Friday and Saturday.

Two days of rain brought down the day temperature in the city drastically. The maximum temperature in Varanasi was recorded at 27.6 degrees Celsius which was 5.6 degrees below normal, night temperature was 24.4 degrees Celsius. The difference between day and night temperatures was reduced to 3.2 degrees Celsius only.

Tourists cancel visit

Due to excessive rain, several tourists have cancelled their proposed visit to the city during the weekend. Advocate Rajib Dutta from Katwa in Bardhaman district had planned a three-day trip to the city with his wife, Subarna Dutta and their two children.

“Due to heavy rain in Varanasi, we were compelled to cancel our railway tickets and hotel bookings on Saturday morning after consulting a relative who lives in Lucknow. He sent us a few photographs of all waterlogged stretches of Varanasi. It was horrifying,” said a dejected Rajib Dutta.