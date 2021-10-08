Mystery shrouds Meerut girl’s death

Meerut Mystery shrouds the death of a teenage girl, student of Class 12, who had gone to appear in an examination on Wednesday. According to family members, she was allegedly raped and injured by unidentified people and returned home in a bad condition. She died on Friday during treatment in a hospital.

However, police said medical examination of the girl found no injury marks or signs of rape. They suspected poisoning behind the death.

SSP of Meerut Prabhakar Chaudhary said that a boy who was walking with the girl had been identified through CCTV camera footage. He hoped that the criminals would be arrested soon.

The SSP said that medical examination of the girl was conducted in the district hospital which found no external injuries or signs of rape. He further said that the viscera had been preserved and sent to the forensic lab for further examination to ascertain charges of rape levelled by family members.

SSP said that the girl either consumed some poisonous substance or she was forced to take it. Further investigation was going on, he added.

The girl was studying in a city-based inter College and had gone to appear in an examination in another college on Wednesday. She was expected to return by 4 pm and family members claimed that an e-rickshaw driver dropped her home at around 8 30 pm. She was not in her senses and reportedly told her mother that she was intoxicated by an auto driver. She said she somehow reached home seeking the help of an e-rickshaw driver.

The family members reported the incident to the police and she was admitted to the district hospital. She was later shifted to a private hospital when her condition deteriorated. She died on Friday during treatment.