NAAC team’s visit: Lucknow University bans student protests on campus
The Lucknow University (LU) administration has banned all protests, dharna and processions on campus.
The LU officials said the move has been initiated due to the proposed visit by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) team.
The NAAC team is likely to visit the main LU campus from July 21 to 23.
Proctor Rakesh Dwivedi has issued a circular stating that since district administration has imposed section 144, hence gathering of students on the campus would not be permitted.
“In view of law and order, students will not roam in groups and no one will be allowed to carry legal or illegal firearms on campus.
The university administration has issued a list of dos and don’t and sought cooperation from students, teachers and staff. No student will be allowed to invite any outsider on the main campus/hostel/library/administrative building. All students should stay in their respective department/study room or library,” reads an order issued by the proctor.
From Tuesday (July 19), all the teachers, officers, employees and other visitors who come to campus on two wheelers from Bhaorao Deoras gate located on the main LU campus, will enter with their two wheelers from the newly constructed gate near UCO Bank and park their vehicles at the newly constructed parking area near examination department. Those coming on four wheelers will park their vehicles near the State Bank.
“As the inspection by NAAC team will be done on July 21 to 23 on the LU campus, only vehicles of those teachers and employees who are deployed to be present with NAAC team members (teachers and employees) and dean of various faculties will be allowed entry on campus,” officials said.
“From July 21 to 23, entry of all other person other than NAAC team will be restricted from Bhaurao Deoras gate after 8.30 am,” the proctor said.
Vehicle passes, for academic session 2022-2023, issued by registrar office for teachers, officers, employees, will remain suspended during this period, he added.
“All students should come to the campus with their identity card or acknowledgment of their fee receipt and produce it on demand by LU authorities,” he said.
-
Drafted in 2019, Delhi’s plastic waste by-laws may be notified soon
New Delhi: The plastic waste management bylaws will be notified in the Capital by next week, a government official has said, even as the nationwide ban on single-use plastic has come into force from July 1. Since the rules have not bee notified yet, the agencies are being forced to handle violations under the Municipal Solid Waste rules, which are less stringent.
-
Yogi hauls up dist admn, cops for protests outside LuLu Lucknow
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has pulled up the district and police administration over the protests organised outside LuLu mall in Lucknow. The Lucknow administration has been directed to check the efforts of anti-social elements to disturb communal harmony and indulge in lawlessness. It should take the matter seriously and such disorder will not be tolerated. Miscreants trying to create disturbance in the mall should be dealt with strictly, he said.
-
Aero mall to come up at Pune airport
Pune: Pune airport will set up retail and co-working centre “Aero Mall” at the new building having multilevel car parking facility (MLCP). A private firm will lease out the Pune airport's standalone mixed-use centre having shopping, office and co-working, food court and multi-level car park (MLCP) facility by the end of Q3 2022 (July -September). The leasable area of the retail space is 130,000 sq ft spread over three floors.
-
Kannauj arson: Right-wingers recite Hanuman Chalisa, seek release of those arrested
KANPUR Right-wing groups staged a protest in Kannauj on Monday against the alleged “wrongful” arrest of some people in connection with arson, after a priest found pieces of meat thrown inside a temple compound in Rasoolabad village of the district, said officials. In protest of arrests in the arson case, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal activists recited Hanuman Chalisa outside the office of Kannauj district magistrate Shubhrant Shukla on Monday noon.
-
Understand your dog, its behaviour, say experts
Echoing an expert dog-handler, chief veterinary officer, Lucknow Municipal Corporation thoughts, Akash Pal, Dr Abhinav Varma, said, “It's imperative to understand the behaviour of dogs before you decide to keep them. I have been treating and training dogs for the last five years. That's why I can understand their aggressive behaviour much better than others. Not only that, I know how to counter aggression. Usually, owners of these dogs try to overpower these dogs without understanding the consequences.“
