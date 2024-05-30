Name on card but not invited: Lawyer sues in-laws

Agra : A Mainpuri lawyer who was angry with his in-laws because they printed his name on a wedding card but did not invite him to the function, filed a complaint case against them in a local court . He has sought punishment for his mother-in-law and brother-in-law for his defamation. The court has fixed June 16 for hearing in the case. The mother-in-law and brother-in-law live on Etawah Road in Bewar with whom the lawyer, as stated in his complaint, is not on good terms . (Pic for representation)

Lawyer Devendra Singh Kataria is a resident of Awas Vikas Colony in Mainpuri. In his complaint case filed on May 28 in the court of judicial magistrate (second) in Mainpuri, the lawyer claimed that his in-laws were liable to be prosecuted by police under section 499 (defamation), 500 (punishment for defamation) and 501 (printing defamatory content) of Indian Penal Code and prayed before court to summon the opposite parties.

“My brother-in-law had fixed the marriage of his daughter with a youth from Elau town. Mine, my wife and my children’s names were printed as hosts but no permission was sought before mentioning our names on the wedding card circulated amongst relatives,” said the lawyer in his complaint.

“Due to strained relations, my family was not invited but the card with our names was sent to all relatives . I came to know of this through a relative on mobile. The relatives who came to attend the marriage asked about us but my in-laws gave out that I and my family were not invited and thus maligned my reputation as a lawyer,” he said in the complaint .

A notice was served by lawyer on 14.05.2024 to his in-laws through registered post but, according to lawyer, his in laws refused to receive it.

“I served a letter to superintendent of Mainpuri police seeking action against my in-laws but police failed to do so and thus a case was filed in Mainpuri court against my in-laws. June 14 is fixed in the case,” said Kataria, justifying the reason for filing the case.