Narrow escape for guests as fire breaks out at Lucknow hotel

A massive fire broke out in a hotel located in Charbagh on Sunday morning, said fire safety officials and hotel staff. However, hotel staff responded quickly and used extinguishers to stop it from turning worse. Ten visitors, who were staying in an upper floor and got stuck, were saved, they added. The fire started from kitchen engulfing goods kept there in no time. Firefighters took around two hours to contain it. (Sourced)

The incident took place at Balaji Grand Hotel and Restaurant owned by Charbagh resident Mukesh Aggarwal and managed by Ashish from Alambagh. It has four floors a restaurant on the ground floor and nine rooms above.

According to hotel manager Ashish, the fire broke out at around 9:15 am while chef Govind was cooking in the kitchen. On receiving the distress call, chief fire officer, Lucknow, Mangesh Kumar and fire station officer, Hazratganj, Ram Kumar Rawat rushed to the spot with three fire engines.

However, during the probe the hotel owner could not provide the necessary fire no objection certificate (NOC), raising concerns regarding adherence to fire safety protocols. Fire station officer Ram Kumar Rawat said while fire safety equipment was present on the site, initial attempts to contain the fire were unsuccessful. Subsequently, fire and police authorities were alerted.

There have been many such incidents in Charbagh and in other parts of the city in the past. A fire had broken out at Levana Suites hotel in Hazratganj in 2022 in which four people had lost their lives.