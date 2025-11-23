National Jamboree of Scouts and Guides kicks off in Lucknow, presents cultural kaleidoscope

The 19th National Jamboree of Bharat Scouts and Guides, which began in Lucknow on Sunday with registration, camping and cultural activities as the participants brimmed with enthusiasm, will be formally inaugurated by governor Anandiben Patel on Monday while chief minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the cultural evening on Tuesday (November 25). President Droupadi Murmu will be chief guest at the valedictory session on November 28. Participants in the National Jamboree of Bharat Scouts and Guides rehearsing for the formal inauguration in Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

On the first day, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak inaugurated a 100-bed Jamboree Hospital and the blood donation camp. The participants pledged to donate 100 units of blood on a daily basis, said Prabhat Kumar, a retired IAS officer, who is the state chief commissioner for Scouts and Guides.

The Diamond Jubilee programme, being held at the Defence Expo Ground in the state capital’s Vrindavan Yojana, will witness a drone show, a Scouts and Guides parade and cultural performances during the formal inauguration, an official said.

Hundreds of scout tents, representing the diverse cultural hues of India, have come up at the venue, turning the state capital into a global hub for Scouts and Guides for now.

The National Jamboree is a platform for cultural exchange and provides the participants the opportunity to showcase their talents at the global level.

Scouts also rehearsed for the grand inaugural ceremony and presented entertaining cultural performances.

“Before the formal closing on November 29, various competitions and cultural events will be organised during the Jamboree,” said Mahendra Singh, president of Bharat Scouts and Guides, UP.

A major attraction will be the massive exhibition area showcasing the culture, technology, and handicrafts of Uttar Pradesh.

Over 100 stalls, including ODOP, robotics and electronics displays, and NEDA’s Solar Pavilion, will showcase the state’s innovation and entrepreneurship. A planetarium, an AI zone, cultural highlights and cuisine from Varanasi, Bundelkhand, and other regions of the state will further enrich the experience.

Dedicated mobile towers are also being installed to enable cadets to stay connected with their families during their stay.

This confluence of cultural pride and economic progress is making the Jamboree memorable for both the participants and the city, a spokesperson said.

To facilitate the arrangements, 16 German hangars, 600 water tanks, 30 RO points, over 2,200 toilets, 100 kitchens, and four central kitchens are being set up on the campus, which will provide food to thousands of people daily.