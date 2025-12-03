National U-17 Athletics: Lucknow to host 5-day meet from Dec 13

A review meeting was convened by the district administration to ensure the successful organisation of the 69th National Athletics Championship 2025-26 (for boys and girls under 17 years of age), on Wednesday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

According to the district magistrate Vishak G, all key aspects of the event, including accommodation, food, transportation, security, medical arrangements, and field preparations for the participating teams, were discussed.

The director of secondary education stated that the national athletics championship, organised under the auspices of the School Games Federation of India, will be held in Lucknow from December 13 to 17, and approximately 2,000 athletes from across the country will participate.

The competition will include a total of 19 events, including 100, 200, 400, 800, 1500, and 3000 meter races, long jump, high jump, shot put, javelin throw, 4x100 meter relay, and a 5000 meter walk for boys. A 24x7 control room has been established to ensure smooth functioning for participants and officials, which will be supervised by senior officials.

Instructions were given to ensure cleanliness, fogging, deployment of medical units, ambulance arrangements, fire fighting, and emergency services at the sports complex. The District Magistrate directed all departments to ensure timely and quality performance of their responsibilities to ensure the successful completion of the event, in accordance with its national reputation.

JD Basic Education, District School Inspector, and other departmental officials were present at the meeting.