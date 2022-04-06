Navratri: Symbolism to the fore as Congress, BJP send puja material to Amethi temples
Political symbolism with a religious flavour has come to the fore in the former Congress bastion Amethi during the ongoing nine-day Navratri festival. Both the Congress and the BJP are out to make a point there during the celebrations.
For instance, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has sent puja material for temples, besides clothes and fruits for temple priests in Amethi. The BJP immediately noticed the gesture and sought to counter it by showcasing a similar move by Union minister Smriti Irani who defeated Rahul Gandhi in Amethi in 2019.
The list of temples selected by BJP and the Congress is nearly the same and so is puja kit that the workers and leaders of the two parties have delivered to the temples in Amethi.
There is much speculation on if party leader Rahul Gandhi or his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, currently active in UP, would contest the seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
While the Congress is yet to clear the air on the subject, the gestures by the two parties, locals interpret, are part of the BJP’s plan to hold on to its electoral gains in the region and part of the Congress’s “soft Hindutva” symbolism to reclaim lost ground.
“It for the Gandhis to take a call. But, as of now, it is getting clearer that anyone from the Congress first family, be it Rahul or Priyanka, may contest from here in the 2024 LS poll,” said Irshad Ilmi.
The locals in Amethi said this was the first occasion when the Congress had sent puja material for temples and priests on Navratri.
The Congress’ first family, the Gandhis, have been helping the people in other ways in the past. The party leaders have consistently maintained that they share a bond that is beyond politics with Amethi and Rae Bareli.
Despite its 2019 loss in the LS polls, the Congress leadership has maintained a connect with people in Amethi, much in the same way as Smriti Irani had remained active in the constituency despite losing to Rahul Gandhi in the 2014 Lok Sabha poll.
In May 2021, during the Covid surge, the Congress leadership had sent oxygen concentrators, masks and sanitisers for the people in Amethi. The party also ran a sanitization campaign. The BJP quickly got its government in UP to sanction a Covid testing laboratory, which officials said would help people of the adjoining regions of Rae Bareli, Sultanpur and Pratapgarh – territories that the Congress dominated once.
Congress district chief Pradeep Singhal, who unsuccessfully contested from the Tiloi assembly constituency and is considered close to Gandhis, has been tasked with the exercise of ensuring that the puja material has been delivered.
“Our leaders have said it repeatedly that they share a personal bond with the region. This is merely a reaffirmation of the same,” Singhal said.
In adjoining Rae Bareli, MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh, a key aide of the Gandhis, has now been made a minister of state in the Yogi 2.0 government.
Singh had quit the Congress in 2018 and unsuccessfully contested against Congress chief Sonia Gandhi from Rae Bareli in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
Dinesh is now contesting the April 9 MLC (local authorities’) polls on the BJP ticket. His elevation as a UP minister is being seen as part of the BJP plan to rattle the Congress in their lone surviving Lok Sabha bastion in UP.
In the 2017 UP assembly polls, the Congress had won just two of the 10 assembly seats that make the Amethi and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituencies. Both the victories were in Rae Bareli.
In the 2022 UP assembly polls, those two Congress MLAs Aditi Singh and Rakesh Pratap have become lawmakers again, but on the BJP symbol.
-
BMC likely to open Girgaum Chowpatty viewing deck on Saturday
Mumbai: The Girgaum Chowpatty viewing deck will officially open for the public by the weekend or in the next week, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The idea of building a viewing deck at Girgaum was conceived by the BMC in August last year and its work started in October 2021. According to BMC officials, the deck can accommodate around 500 people. This the BMC has said will ensure the electricity requirement of the deck is met.
-
Rahul Gandhi expected to visit Mumbai to meet Congress legislators
Taking a serious cognisance of the growing discontent in the party's rank and file in Maharashtra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit Mumbai in about a fortnight to meet party ministers and legislators. This follows a meeting between a group of Congress legislators and party president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Tuesday, where they are said to have expressed their disgruntlement at the state leadership and ministers.
-
'Wrong': Hijab poster girl Muskan's father reacts after al Qaeda chief's video
Reacting to a video statement released by Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri on the hijab row praising her father on Wednesday, Karnataka college student Muskan Khan said the statement of the terror group leader was wrong, and he and his family were living peacefully in India. Mohammad Hussain Khan also said the police and Karnataka government can initiate any inquiry to ascertain the truth.
-
Deliciousness returns to the bylanes of Kausarbaug during Ramadan
PUNE After a break of two years, the fairy lights twinkle around trees, lighting up Kausarbaug in Kondhwa, which has become a hub for delicious iftar food. The holy month of Ramadan began on April 3 and Muslims observe a fast from dawn to dusk. Earlier in the city,Ramadan was a low key affair till 2007, when Mominpura near Swargate was the only place where food stalls were put up.
-
Clear class 10 exams or will throw you out, MP man told son. He kills father: Police
A 15-year-old boy allegedly killed his father with an axe in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district after the man, a shopkeeper, threatened to throw out his son if he didn't do well in his class 10 exams, police said on Wednesday. Superintendent of police, Rajeev Mishra, Guna added that the teenager burnt his fingers so that his fingerprints on the axe don't match and tried to frame a neighbour. During interrogation, Mishra claimed the boy confessed.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics