Navy Shaurya Museum to be symbol of India’s maritime strength: Yogi

Taking stock of the progress of the upcoming Navy Shaurya Museum, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to ensure its speedy completion. CM Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to ensure speedy completion of the museum. (File)

During a meeting of the department of culture, the chief minister stressed that the museum should reflect both the valour of the Indian Navy and the civilisational depth of India’s maritime heritage. He described the museum as a “living symbol of India’s maritime strength” and a new cultural landmark for the state capital.

“The sea has long been the crucible of Indian civilisation, and the Indian Navy represents the modern embodiment of that glorious maritime tradition. The Navy Shaurya Museum will bring this legacy to life for future generations,” Yogi said, directing officials to maintain both quality and pace of work.

Launched in 2022 and initially scheduled for completion by December 2024, the project has seen only about 30% physical progress so far, with officials from the tourism department citing logistical challenges. They now expect the remaining work to take at least another year.

Planned near Ekana Stadium in CG City, the Nausena Shaurya Museum spans over 15,800 square metres and draws its design inspiration from naval geometry. The complex is divided into two main zones -- the Interpretation Centre and the Open-Air Museum -- both aiming to merge education, heritage, and technology.

Yogi said that the museum should go beyond being a static display space and become an “experience centre” powered by interactive, digital, and immersive technologies. He also directed that detailed exhibits on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s maritime vision be prominently featured.

INS Gomati, TU-142 aircraft among highlights:

The project is being executed in two major segments -- the INS Gomati Shaurya Smarak and the Nausena Shaurya Vatika. The INS Gomati (F-21), a Godavari-class missile frigate that served the navy for 34 years, will be permanently preserved as part of the museum, giving visitors a rare opportunity to explore a real warship.

The Nausena Shaurya Vatika will feature a TU-142 maritime surveillance aircraft, which served for 29 years, and a Sea King SK-42B helicopter, both being transported from naval bases to Lucknow.

Technology meets heritage:

The museum complex will host a range of experiential attractions, including a 7D theatre, aircraft carrier landing simulator, warship simulator, digital water-screen show, and a marine life aquarium. Interactive exhibits such as ‘Dress Like Your Heroes’ will allow visitors to virtually experience life as naval personnel.

A special section will be dedicated to the Navy’s gallantry awards, major operations, and indigenous defence innovations.