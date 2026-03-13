Navyman’s arrest exposes ISI’s social media honeytrap web in UP

The arrest of Indian Navy sailor Adarsh Kumar Singh alias Lucky in Agra for allegedly spying for Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has revealed a pattern of foreign operatives using social media to ensnare defence personnel in Uttar Pradesh’s Braj region. Representational image (File photo)

Uttar Pradesh anti-terrorism squad (ATS) officials said Singh was allegedly targeted through online interactions with two social media profiles, “Aashi” and “Angel.” Investigators are examining whether personal or financial inducements were used to coerce him into sharing classified information.

Security agencies have warned that ISI operatives repeatedly target individuals with access to sensitive defence data, with operatives posing as women to initiate contact online, gradually building trust before extracting critical information.

A similar case surfaced on March 14, 2025, when ATS arrested Ravindra Kumar, 46, an ordnance factory employee, for allegedly sharing confidential defence documents with an ISI handler posing as “Neha Sharma.” The material allegedly included sensitive communications, drone technology details, and documents related to the Gaganyaan Mission. Another individual, believed to have assisted in passing the information, was also taken into custody.

On September 26, 2023, Shailesh Kumar, alias Shailendra Singh Chauhan, 27, from Kasganj, was arrested for allegedly sharing information on military activities after establishing contact with an ISI handler via Facebook. Though not an active defence personnel at the time, he had posed as an army employee on social media. Shailesh had previously worked as a contractual porter in the Indian Army in Arunachal Pradesh for nine months, giving him access to details about army movements and installations.

Officials note a recurring pattern: suspects are approached via Facebook and WhatsApp, with honeytraps or financial incentives used to extract classified data.

With Singh’s arrest, ATS and other security agencies are investigating whether the alleged espionage is part of a larger network, focusing on identifying handlers, communication channels, and any additional individuals involved.

Authorities stressed that personnel working in or around defence establishments, particularly those with access to strategic or technical data, remain high-value targets for foreign intelligence operatives.