Nearly 1000 young women appear for Agniveer recruitment in 2 days

After the conclusion of the Men’s Agniveer Rallies on November 25, the Women’s rallies commenced on November 27, with hundreds of young girls filing into the AMC (Army Medical Corps) Stadium here to show their physical fitness and ability amidst the early-morning winter fog. Approximately 500 young women attended the second day of the Agniveer Women’s recruitment rally on Monday. (HT Photo)

While some train for months to be able to perform well in the recruitment rally, others enroll simply out of the need for a job for four years. Some join to pursue their athletic careers while others wish to carry on their family legacies - the Agniveer rallies in the past years have served to induct several young men and women into the Indian Army at initial roles below the officer level jobs, since the launch of the Agnipath scheme in 2022.

Athletic careers and family legacies bring girls to Agniveer field

Kriti Ray from Lucknow wants to continue her father’s incomplete tenure in the CMP (Corps of Military Police). “My father had to retire before he could complete his tenure, due to medical reasons. I want to join the Women’s Military Police to finish what he started,” said Ray. “He does not know that I am here at the rally right now, and I will surprise him with the news of passing the recruitment rally,” she added gleefully.

Khushi, a farmer’s daughter from Rae Bareilly on the other hand has joined the army to fulfill her dreams of being a sportsperson. “I want to play for the country under the banner of the Indian Army. My brother tried out for the Agniveer selection last year for the same reason, that is where I got the inspiration,” she said, sharing that her brother’s success in the last selections motivated her to try her luck as well. “If my brother can do it, so can I - in our family we have never been treated differently.”

Another national level athlete from Uttarakhand, who finished her running race of 1.6 kilometres in an impressive 6 minutes 50 seconds, is all set to surprise her father with the news. “I came here with my friend, and my father has no idea,” she said. “My father is an army retiree, and my brother is currently serving. It has always been my dream to serve the country. Last year I was unable to appear for the rally as I was preparing for a national competition - this year I was able to come, and made the cut as well. I am very excited to return home with the news,” she added.

Going through a running race, a 10 feet long jump, a high jump, and other tests of their physical stamina and prowess, as well as a medical test, the girls stood resolutely in line, waiting their turn to display their sporting abilities. The dream of serving the country by enrolling in the army at a young age forecasting their determination on the field. Following qualifications, they will be placed in beginner roles in the WMP.