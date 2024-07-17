Nearly 15K Moharram processions taken out peacefully across U.P.

LUCKNOW As many as 15,000 processions on ‘Ashura’, 10th day of Moharram month, were taken out peacefully across different districts, including Lucknow. Senior officials of UP police said strategic had ensured peace this Moharram . The DGP said the local authorities had fixed the height of tazia, so that no untoward incident took place. (Pic for representation)

UP director general of police (DGP), Prashant Kumar said everything remained largely peaceful across the state amid strategic deployment of central paramilitary force and state armed police force as well as civil police in sensitive districts. He said vigilance was intensified in communally sensitive districts and the officials concerned asked to make necessary police deployment on tazia procession routes as well as at mourning places.

He said the processions taken out on 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th Moharram were very sensitive following which elaborate security arrangements were made in advance. Detailed guidelines were issued to the officials of sensitive districts and the district police chiefs were asked to ensure that only those processions be allowed that were taken out traditionally in the past. He said no new processions or routes were allowed.

The DGP said the local authorities had fixed the height of tazia, so that no untoward incident took place. He said some incidents had happened in the past where tazia touched the overhead electric wire leading to deaths and injuries in some districts of the state.

He said the officials were told to counter rumormongering through social media platforms that often lead to trouble. Vigilance had been intensified in communally sensitive districts and the officials concerned told to make necessary police arrangements on the routes of tazia processions as well as mourning places.

In UP, as many as 89,000 tazias were placed at different places on separate dates during the ongoing Moharram month from July 7. Largest numbers of over 36,000 tazias are placed in 11 districts of Gorakhpur zone that include Bahraich, Balrampur, Gonda, Shravasti, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Siddarth Nagar, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Mahrajganj and Kushinagar.

He said around 23,000 processions on separate dates of Moharram were taken out in nine districts of Bareilly zone, including Bareilly, Rampur, Sambhal, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Budaun, Pilibhit and Shahjahanpur during this month. Lucknow was equally sensitive in terms of Moharram processions, so special police deployment was done here.