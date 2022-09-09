NEET 2022 - Lucknow hi-flyers stress on focus, grit in cracking exam

Yashfeen Shahran of Lucknow has secured all-India rank 115 in the NEET 2022. The results of the exam were declared late on Wednesday evening.

Yashfeen, daughter of Dr Sahran Ahmad and student of City Montessori School, had got 99.75% marks in her board exams, in 2021. “She would devote all her time to studies and nothing else. The result is that she has made us proud,” said Yashfeen’s mother.

Anoop, another candidate from Lucknow, got an all India rank 507 by scoring 675 marks out of 720 in the NEET exam. Anoop passed Class 12 this year from RLB School. “I studied an average of eight to 10 hours a day and did not take coaching,” he said. His elder sister also cracked NEET in 2020 and is currently pursuing MBBS studies at King George’s Medical University.

Nandini Sapra, another candidate from Lucknow and student of CMS, Gomti Nagar, secured 706th All India rank. “It is all about focus and planned study that helps crack the exam,” said Nandini.

Meritorious students who secured a high rank in NEET were felicitated by institutes. The SKD New Standard coaching Institute founder manager SKD Singh and director Manish Singh congratulated all the selected students and blessed them for a bright future.