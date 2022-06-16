New LPG connection made costlier

A new domestic cooking gas connection will come dearer, as will accessories, with petroleum companies increasing the prices from Thursday.

Now, for a new connection, you will have to shell out ₹2,200, with a cylinder weighing 14.2 kg instead of ₹1,450 charged in the past.

If someone takes two cylinders, then he will have to pay ₹4,400 as security money for the cylinder. Earlier, ₹2,900 had to be paid as a security for two cylinders.

Also, the security amount of the 5 kg cylinder has now been increased to ₹1,150 instead of ₹800 charged earlier.

The rates of regulators provided by the companies have also been increased. Now, instead of ₹150, the companies will charge ₹250 for the regulator. In a press release issued by petroleum companies like Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum it has been made clear that the rates would come into effect from Thursday (June 16).