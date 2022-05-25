New Meerut-Panipat railway line soon
MEERUT The long pending demand of people for a railway line between western UP and Haryana will be fulfilled soon.
The detailed project report ( DPR) for Meerut- Panipat railway line has been prepared and is expected to be approved soon with a few amendments in alignment route.
Union minister of state for animal husbandry and fisheries Dr Sanjeev Baliyan, who is also MP from Muzaffarnagar, has been pursuing the project for the past six years. He recently met the railway minister along with a delegation of local residents regarding the project.
Speaking to HT on phone, the minister said that the detailed project report had been prepared with a budget allocation of ₹3500 crores. Baliyan said that experts who prepared the report were apprehensive about its high cost “ It has been decided to reduce the cost by making a few changes in the alignment and hopefully it would come to about ₹2200 crore,” said Baliyan.
He said that the project was announced in 2016 to connect Daurala ( Meerut) with Panipat in Haryana and he suggested a route through Sardhana, Budhana, Jaula, Elam of Meerut and Muzaffarnagar districts, Baghpat MP Dr Satyapal Singh, however, suggested a route through Agarwal Mandi in Baghpat.
The matter was then referred to the state government to decide about the route and eventually the route suggested by Dr Baliyan was finalized in 2019. The railway ministry then directed the experts to prepare a DPR of the project.
People had long been demanding a railway line connecting Meerut and Panipat. Presently, the people of western UP travel to Panipat via Delhi.
Dr Baliyan said that the new railway line between Panipat and Meerut would reduce travel time between the two states ( UP and Haryana) and also help in boosting trade.
-
Uttar Pradesh reports 123 new Covid cases, 177 recoveries
Uttar Pradesh reported 123 new Covid cases, including eight in Lucknow while 177 patients recovered in the state, including 14 in Lucknow, on Wednesday. “Till now, a total of 20,54,661 patients have recovered in U.P. and the recovery rate is over 98%,” said secretary-general association of international doctors, Dr Abhishek Shukla. In Lucknow, five new cases were reported from Aliganj, one from Indira Nagar. Lucknow has 71 active Covid cases at present.
-
MVVNL to install 79 lakh prepaid smart meters
Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited managing director Anil Dhingra ordered the installation of 79 lakh prepaid smart meters, besides the construction of 150 new substations in its area. With the construction of sub-stations, the corporation will be successful in eliminating the problem of low voltage and rostering. Dhingra said that under the revamped scheme, after the installation of 79 lakh prepaid smart metres, consumers will not have to face billing related problems.
-
Ex-IAF officer, wife found murdered in Ludhiana’s GTB Nagar
A 67-year-old retired air force official and his 63-year-old wife were found murdered on the first floor of their house at Street No 2 of GTB Nagar in Jamalpur area on the Chandigarh road here on Wednesday. The police have zeroed in on four suspects. The incident comes days after an elderly couple was found murdered at their house in a posh BRS Nagar locality in Ludhiana on May 4.
-
Court convicts Guru Satam’s son, nephew in extortion case
Mumbai A special MCOCA court convicted the son and nephew of gangster Guru Satam on Wednesday, in connection with an extortion case registered in 2014, based on a complaint lodged by a Dadar-based builder. The special court on Wednesday convicted Satam's son Bhushan and nephew Narhari, aka Pankaj, for being part of an organised crime syndicate and conspiring to extort from a builder in 2014.
-
TMC minister Partha Chatterjee questioned by CBI for second time in SSC scam
West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee was questioned for the second time by sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday in connection with the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teachers and non-teaching staff in various government schools in West Bengal, officials said. Chatterjee, who was the education minister when the alleged irregularities were made, was asked to submit documents related to his income tax return and bank statements, said a senior CBI official.
