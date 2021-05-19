NHRC seeks report in Chitrakoot jail shootout case

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday asked Uttar Pradesh authorities to submit an action taken report within 10 weeks on complaints regarding the May 14 shootout in Chitrakoot jail in which three inmates were killed.

The commission has issued notice to the UP DGP, DM and SP (Chitrakoot) and Chitrakoot Jail Superintendent through DIG, Prison, Prayagraj in this connection.

The notice was issued in connection with the shootout inside the Chitrakoot jail in which an under-trial inmate Anshu Dixit shot dead two gangsters Mukeem alias Kala and Meraj Ahmad after getting a pistol inside the jail premises. Dixit was later gunned down in police firing.

The commission stated in its notice that on May 14, 2021, a prisoner had allegedly snatched a pistol from prison personnel and killed two other prisoners and subsequently was killed in firing by the jail staff.

The commission has asked the authorities to include all documents related to a detailed report (covering all the aspect leading to the death of the prisoners/encounter), copies of all relevant general diary entries or extract including departure and arrival of police before and after the encounter, copy of memo having details of seizure done after the incident, reports of the injured police personnel, if any, and details of criminal history of the deceased persons, if any (including the present status of case(s) registered against the deceased).

The commission has also asked the site plan of scene of occurrence giving all the details (including positioning of forces/police and deceased during the encounter), inquest report, post mortem examination report of each of the deceased (typed copy of PMR especially injury along with diagram of entry-exit/ wound must be provided). It mentioned that the report should clearly mention whether blackening/charring/tattooing was present or not on the bodies of the deceased.

It stated that the report should also include the videocassette or CD of post mortem examination of each of the deceased, result of the forensic examination of “hand wash” of the deceased to ascertain the presence of residue of gun powder, report of ballistic expert on examination of the arms and ammunition alleged to have been used by Anshu Dixit.

Besides, the report of fingerprints expert, clearly mentioning whether the chance prints found on seized weapon matches with the fingerprints of the victim alleged to have fired the weapon recovered or otherwise, details of the investigation agency and case status and magisterial enquiry report (along with copies of the statement of family members of the deceased and other independent witnesses) was sought.

The NHRC has also asked the State Human Rights Commission, Uttar Pradesh, through its secretary to inform the date of cognizance, if any, taken by them in the matter.

