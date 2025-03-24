Nikant’s seized phones, office search may expose corrupt practices in Invest UP

Lucknow police are set to investigate further into the bribery case linked to senior bureaucrats after seizing mobile phones and sealing the office of accused middleman Nikant Jain, 39. Officials privy to the investigation believe the recovered communication details and documents could expose the alleged demand of a 5% commission for project approvals. Nikant Jain was arrested on Thursday following an FIR at Gomti Nagar police station for allegedly seeking a bribe (Sourced)

Jain was arrested on Thursday following an FIR at Gomti Nagar police station for allegedly seeking a bribe on behalf of a senior IAS officer in connection with a solar power plant project. His arrest led to the suspension of Invest UP CEO Abhishek Prakash.

The state government took action based on a complaint from SAEL Solar P6 Private Limited. According to the state government officials, the project was initially rejected without a valid reason and later sent for re-evaluation by the Invest UP CEO. A government statement cited “malicious intent, vested interest, and unfair financial gain” as possible motives for this. “In the case, prima facie Prakash has been found responsible,” the government statement added.

Gomti Nagar assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Vinay Kumar Dwivedi confirmed that Jain’s office at 1/311 Virat Khand was sealed on Saturday. His family members have been warned against tampering with any material. “The police will search after obtaining court permission, likely on Monday, to recover more evidence related to the case,” he said.

Another police officer privy to the investigation said two mobile phones were seized from Nikant Jain at the time of his arrest on Thursday. Preliminary data was retrieved before the devices were preserved for forensic examination. “Investigators suspect Jain may have deleted crucial details related to the Invest UP deals before his arrest. The phones will be analysed to recover any erased data,” the officer said.