Mayawati says no ‘bahubalis', mafia candidates for BSP. This strongman is first to be replaced

Mayawati said on Friday her Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will not field 'bahubalis’ (strongmen) or mafia candidates in the crucial Uttar Pradesh assembly elections scheduled to be held next year, and announced that jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari will not be given a party ticket from Mau again. “The BSP's effort in the upcoming assembly polls will be to not field 'bahubali' and mafia elements. So, the name of Bhim Rajbhar, the BSP UP president, has been finalised from the Mau assembly seat in place of Mukhtar Ansari," she said in one of the tweets in Hindi.

“The decision has been taken in order to meet people’s criteria and meet their expectations and so I appeal to the party in charge to take special care while selecting the party’s candidates so that if the government is formed, there is no problem in taking action against such elements,” Mayawati added in another tweet.

Mayawati's announcement comes days after Mukhtar Ansari's brother Sigbatullah Ansari joined the Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav. Afzal Ansari, one of Mukhtar's other brothers, is a BSP lawmaker, who represents the Ghazipur seat in Parliament. He defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Manoj Sinha, who is now the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Alongside ensuring 'a rule of law, by law', the BSP's resolve is to also change Uttar Pradesh’s image now,” Mayawati said adding that the BSP should be known as the government that follows the philosophy of 'Sarvajan Hitay and Sarvajan Sukhay' or universal good.

In yet another effort to mobilise Dalits, who have been the core support base of the BSP, for the 2022 assembly elections, Mayawati has asked party workers to work on a war footing to expand the party’s base among the ‘sarv samaj’. Mayawati has called upon supporters from across UP to visit Lucknow in strength to pay tribute to Kanshi Ram on his death anniversary at his memorial in Lucknow on October 9—the death anniversary of party founder.

She has also addressed the ‘Prabudh Varg Sammelan’ aimed at garnering the support of intellectuals, especially Brahmins. She has also said a high-level inquiry will be set up to probe the “wrong actions” taken by the BJP government against the Brahmin community if her party came to power in the state next year.