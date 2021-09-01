BSP’s increasing support base unnerving BJP: Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said on Tuesday the increasing support base of the party and big success of the Brahmin conferences organized in various districts had triggered panic among rival political parties. The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leaders were now conscious of the fact that they would lose power in the 2022 assembly elections.

Addressing party leaders and office-bearers in a meeting held at the party’s state unit office, Mayawati said the BSP had now emerged as an alternative for the people in the coming assembly elections. The alarmed BJP government in UP was taking decisions that would prove counterproductive.

Extending support to the farmers’ agitation, the BSP chief said the farmers’ organizations had announced to increase their activities in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP government in the state should resist from taking repressive action against them as done by the Haryana and Madhya Pradesh governments. The BSP supported the farmers’ agitation and party leaders and workers would join the stir to support the genuine demands of the farmers, she said.

The attitude of the BJP government in Haryana was anti- farmer, she said. The BJP leaders and ministers were supporting the order issued by the local SDM in Haryana to ‘break the head of the agitating farmers’. The farmers’ agitation in Delhi and neighbouring states had been going on for the pst nine months. The central government should consider their demands for withdrawal of the three farm laws, she said.

The central government had framed the farm laws without taking the farmers into confidence. It had committed a mistake and should correct it by withdrawing the farm laws, she said.

Mayawati reviewed the working of the party organizations in the 18 divisions in the state. The party office-bearers were directed to strengthen the booth committees in 403 assembly segments and to hold cadre meetings in the constituencies to enlighten the workers about their responsibilities.