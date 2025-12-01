No concrete evidence of wolf attack on Bahraich infant: DFO

Forest officials were yet to confirm if a wolf was involved in the death of a 10-month-old infant in Bahraich’s Kheriya Shafik under Dehat Kotwali on Saturday. (For representation)

The girl child was stolen by a wild animal from the laps of her mother Rama Devi, in the wee hours. Her body was recovered hours later from the nearby fields of the village, which comes under the Shravasti forest division.

Gonda divisional forest officer (DFO) Anurag Priyadarshi, who currently holds the additional charge of the Shravasti division, said no concrete evidence has been found so far to establish that a wolf was behind the attack. “The incident took place early Saturday. As soon as we received information, a forest team was dispatched to the spot. During the inquiry, no villager reported any wolf sighting, nor were any clear pugmarks or other wolf-specific evidence recovered from the scene,” he said.

He didn’t rule out the possibility of a leopard attacking the infant, since the location was surrounded by dense sugarcane fields.

DFO Priyadarshi further informed that drone surveillance was being carried out to trace the predator. “It could also be a jackal-like animal, but nothing is certain at this stage,” he added.

Rama Devi, who lives in Bikra village in Shravasti district, was visiting her parents in Kheriya Shafik. At the time of the attack, she was sleeping with her daughter in the courtyard.

Bahraich DFO Ram Singh Yadav said the incident spot is about 50–60 kilometres away from Majhara Taukli and nearby villages, where confirmed wolf attacks have taken place in recent months. He added that both Bahraich and Shravasti forest teams were on high alert. So far, nine fatalities have been reported in wolf attacks in the Kaiserganj forest range of Bahraich and one fatality in Shravasti division in the past few months.

On Friday evening, a five-year-old boy was killed by two wolves in Kaisarganj of Bahraich. The boy was attacked when he was playing outside his house.