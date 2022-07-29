No VAT hike on diesel, petrol in near future: UP CM
LUCKNOW Asserting that the rate of VAT on petrol and diesel would not be raised in Uttar Pradesh in near future despite the same being one of the lowest in the country, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asked officials to collect ₹1.50 lakh crore revenue during the current financial year by identifying zone-wise potential areas.
“The state’s tax collection rose from ₹58,700 crore in 2017-18 to ₹1 lakh crore in 2021-22,” he said while holding a meeting with state tax department officials in presence of finance minister Suresh Khanna at his official residence.
“The revenue earning in the first quarter of the current financial year is ₹32,386 crore against the target of ₹31,786 crore. Though the situation is satisfactory, there is still immense potential to further increase collection,” the CM said.
Asking officials to launch a drive against GST evasion, he suggested that field officials be given weekly targets, which should be reviewed for desired results. “I will hold monthly zone-wise meetings to review progress of raids and tax collection,” he said. The CM, however, cautioned officials against harassment of traders in the name of checking and raids.
Stating that the number of registered traders in UP had gone up to more than 26 lakh due to the department’s sustained attempts, Adityanath asked officials to try and take this number to 30 lakh in the next six months.
He said GST was a consumption-based tax, which meant that collections went up with the rise in per capita income of people. “There is, therefore, a need for planned efforts to drive up consumption in the state that has a favourable climate for the same,” emphasised the CM.
Delhi HC allows DDA to transplant 600 trees for stormwater drain construction in Dwarka
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Friday set aside an order of the Deputy Conservator of Forests which had halted the permission granted to the Delhi Development Authority for transplantation of over 600 trees for the construction of stormwater drain at Dwarka's sector-8 to cater to water discharge from the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
Expect cloudy sky, light rain in Delhi today: IMD
New Delhi: Light rain lashed various parts of the Capital on Friday afternoon with the day temperature settling below normal even as instances of waterlogging were reported from several areas leading to traffic jams during the evening hours. The India Meteorological Department's Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's base weather station, recorded 2.4mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Friday. Palam recorded a rainfall spell of 5.2mm during the same duration.
DU sets ups committee to assess student-teacher ratio issues
Days after its ranking slipped in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), the Delhi University has set up a committee to investigate various issues with respect to the poor teacher-student ratio. University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh had earlier cited the skewed student-teacher ratio as the reason for the decline in NirF rankings. DU slipped to the 13th spot this year in the rankings issued by the Ministry of Education.
Delhi adds 1,245 Covid cases, 1k+ for 3rd straight day
The Capital added more than 1,000 cases of Covid-19 for the third straight day on Friday, with the state government adding 1,245 infections to the city's tally. Friday's case count, the highest in Delhi since it added 1,447 infections on June 24, was marginally higher than 1,128 in Thursday and 1,066 the day before that. The Capital also reported one death of the infection on Friday, said government data.
Punjab health minister Jouramajra asks Baba Farid medical varsity V-C Raj Bahadur to lie on dirty patient bed during inspection
Health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra was accompanied by deputy commissioner Dr Ruhee Dugg, Jaitu MLA Amolk Singh and Aam Aadmi Party workers. The angry minister, however, asked the Baba Farid medical university vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur, to lie on a patient bed. Former education minister and senior SAD leader Dr Daljeet Cheema said Raj Bahadur is a much-respected individual in the medical community. A doctor, on the condition of anonymity, said the conduct of the minister to belittle a renowned doctor was inappropriate.
