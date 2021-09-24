Nobody can glorify terrorists when BJP is in power: Yogi

GorakhpurGORAKHPUR Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that the previous regime in UP adopted a soft approach towards terror outfits and withdrew cases filed against terrorists.

“But today, when the saffron party is in power nobody can dare to glorify terrorists,” said the CM while addressing the crowd during a programme to mark the 152nd death anniversary of Mahant Digvijay Nath and seventh death anniversary of Mahant Avaidyanath, former head priests of Gorakhnath temple, of which Yogi Adityanath is current Mahant.

“All of you are aware of the success we have achieved under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With his inspiration, home minister Amit Shah scrapped Article 370, revoking the special status of J&K. The government also gave citizenship to persecuted Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan by making laws and welcomed everyone who was stuck abroad. The earlier government did not have the courage to do this all,” said Yogi Adityanath.

Enumerating the achievements of his government, the chief minister said with the construction of Ram temple, development of Ayodhya Dham and grand Deepotsav celebrations, Ayodhya has become the first Puri (pilgrimage cenre) among the seven in India and it’s grandeur is being watched by the entire world.

Underlining the contribution of Gorakshpeeth in the Ram temple movement, the CM said the Ram Lalla idol came up at the Babri site in 1949 and seers fought a long battle for the temple under the guidance of Mahant Digvijay Nath and then under the guidance of Mahant Avaidyanath. Mahant Paramhans (litigant in Ayodhya case) fought the Ram temple suit under the guidance of Mahant Digvijay Nath.

“Today, when the construction of Ram temple is underway, the soul of saints associated with the movement would be happy and at peace,” he added.

Yogi Adityanath said a large chunk of Indian population, more than that of UP, attended the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj and this grand event was recognised as cultural heritage by Unesco.

“Residents of Uttar Pradesh are representatives of Lord Ram, Krishna, Gorakhnath, Gautam Buddha and Kabir and they should feel proud of this,” said the chief minister.