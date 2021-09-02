Now, cases of leptospirosis to fore in Mathura

LUCKNOW Cases of leptospirosis, a rare bacterial infection, have come to fore in Mathura where dengue and scrub typhus cases were reported recently.

“Some cases of Leptospirosis have now been reported from Mathura. It is spread through urine of animals and via water,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press conference on Thursday.

“As leptospirosis spreads through water, we need to ensure that stagnant water is removed immediately and personal hygiene is given priority. Officials of nagar nigam and panchayati raj have been asked to ensure cleanliness,” said Prasad.

Senior officials from state health department had been sent to Mathura and Firozabad to take stock of the situation and the health facilities being provided to people, he said.

“Sporadic cases of leptospirosis are reported but the threat is higher during monsoon as the infection spreads more in flood-prone areas or where water is stagnant for days,” said Dr Sheetal Verma, senior faculty, microbiology at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection that comes from animals. It’s spread through their urine, especially from dogs, rodents, and farm animals.