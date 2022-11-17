Now, ‘Ram Path’ in Ayodhya to be widened up to 20m only

The Ayodhya administration has decided to restrict widening of the proposed 13-km ‘Ram Path’ in Ayodhya up to 20 metres only, instead of 24 metres, conceding a major demand of traders opposing the road expansion project in the temple town.

The decision will save a large number of shops and commercial establishments along this stretch from being demolished as part of the road widening exercise. Now, after the revised limit, around 700 shops and commercial establishments will be razed along the ‘Ram Path’.

The district administration had approved expansion of three prominent roads leading to the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Of the three roads, the longest stretch is the 13-km ‘Ram Path’ starting from Sahadatganj to Naya Ghat. The second longest stretch is the two-km ‘Ram Janmabhoomi Path’, which starts from Sugriv Quila to Ram Mandir. The shortest stretch of 0.75 km is Bhakti Path from Shringar Hat to Ram Janmabhoomi.

Amit Singh, additional district magistrate (admn), nodal officer in-charge of the road expansion project, informed about the decision to restrict road widening up to 20 metres only.

“The Ayodhya administration has accepted our demand. Now, the 13-km-long ‘Ram Path’ stretch will be widened up to 20 metres only,” said Nand Lal Gupta, a trader leader.

A delegation of traders will meet the divisional commissioner on Friday to put forward their pending demands related with compensation for displaced shopkeepers.

The UP government had set a deadline of December 2023 for completion of all three pathways in Ayodhya, for which the government approved ₹700 crore.